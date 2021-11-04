Last season was, by most metrics, a successful campaign for the UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team. The Blugolds cruised to the WIAC West Division title, dispatching most challengers with ease in a standout regular season.
The season's ending, however, didn't go as planned. UW-Whitewater upset the top-seeded Blugolds in the WIAC tournament semifinals, ending what Eau Claire had hoped would be a run to the team's first conference tournament title since 2003. It came a year after the Blugolds fell to UW-Oshkosh 52-50 in the conference championship game, a contest in which Eau Claire had the ball with a chance to win or tie with 15 seconds left.
Those defeats weren't easy to stomach. But now with a fresh start, the Blugolds are ready to shoot for the title again — and the NCAA tournament berth that comes with it.
"(Our goal) is to take that last step and to win the league and get to the tournament," coach Tonja Englund said. "We've been on the bubble. The last time that we actually were (at Zorn Arena) playing, it was Oshkosh and Eau Claire with 15 seconds left with the ball. It's something that's stuck with us. It's a bitter taste that we still have in our mouth, and that's definitely something that we still talk about a lot. We're ready for the season."
In their pursuit of that goal, the Blugolds will have plenty of experience to fall back on. They have players who have competed in high-stakes games before, including All-WIAC first team guard Jessie Ruden and honorable mention all-conference forward Ellie Clayton.
Overall, Eau Claire has three starters back from last year's division championship team. The Blugolds received votes in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, finishing just outside the top 25 nationally.
Ruden was the team's top scorer and distributor last season, averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 assists per game. She'll be relied on again this winter.
"(Ruden) has matured through our program to become, in my mind, one of the best point guards in the country," Englund said.
Clayton posted averages of 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last winter as a super sub. She'll likely see an even bigger role this time around as the Blugolds try to replace the scoring prowess of Katie Essen and Maizie Diehl. Those two, now graduated, combined to average 28.7 points per contest. Essen has joined the coaching staff as an assistant this season.
Clayton is the team's only senior this season. She and junior guard Tyra Boettcher, a Menomonie native, will be looked to for leadership.
"I've had super great leaders ahead of me, so I've learned how to be a leader," Clayton said. "And of course, I have Tyra by my side being captain with me. I think Tyra's helped a huge deal. She's helped me get through a lot of difficulties. Me and her are ones that want to be there to help everyone, it doesn't matter how we are."
Boettcher was among the team's leading rebounders last season with 5.6 per game. Jade Ganski, Eau Claire's top asset when it came to cleaning up the glass a year ago, is also back.
It'll take some of last year's role players stepping up for the Blugolds to again make a run for the NCAA tournament. In addition to their returners from a year ago, Eau Claire has some players who have transferred in who could make an impact. That includes River Falls native Bailey Reardon, who joins the Blugolds from William Penn University. She was a second team All-Northwest selection while in high school.
"While there are a lot of seniors that come back for a fifth time in the league, we return a lot of great players and some great transfers," Englund said. "We're up for the challenge."
The WIAC will be tough again this season. Most of the conference's teams have a majority of their starters returning, and three-time WIAC tournament defending champion UW-Oshkosh is expected to be the team to beat. The Titans are ranked 17th in the country, followed closely by UW-Whitewater at No. 18.
The Blugolds open the season at home with the UW-Eau Claire Tip-Off Tournament. UW-Superior visits Zorn Arena on Nov. 12 to get things started, and the Blugolds will also face Ripon on Nov. 13. It will be the program's first time back at Zorn since 2019. The Blugolds played at the McPhee Center last year as Zorn was used as a vaccination site.
"Being back in Zorn is an unreal feeling," Clayton said. "It's just packed compared to other facilities where they have huge gyms and there's just no one there. But in Zorn, it's just loud. There's so many people there cheering for you, so it's going to be great to be back in Zorn."