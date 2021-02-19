The UW-Stout women's basketball team suffered its fourth consecutive defeat Friday as UW-La Crosse pulled away in the second half.
Stout trailed by just two at halftime, but the Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 42-30 after the intermission in a 75-61 victory.
A fourth quarter in which La Crosse (3-3) outscored Stout (2-4) 22-14 provided the cushion the Eagles needed.
The defeat ended a series sweep at the hands of the Eagles.
Liz Oswald scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Stout and Anna Mutch added 13 points and eight boards. Tess Johnson and Haylee Yaeger scored nine each.
Stout shot 34% from the field, including 20% from 3-point range.
La Crosse, meanwhile, shot 43% and got 16 points apiece from Emma Gamoke, Ava Kramer and Gabby Ritchie.
Stout will wrap up its regular season with two games against UW-Whitewater next week. The Blue Devils are at home Wednesday before hitting the road on Friday.
UW-La Crosse 75, UW-Stout 61
La Crosse (3-3): Emma Gamoke 16, Ava Kramer 16, Lexie Higgins 10, Julia Seidel 9, Alana Gilles 2, Gabby Ritchie 16, Casandra Warmsley 4, Jessa Peterson 2.
Stout (2-4): Liz Oswald 15, Anna Mutch 13, Tess Johnson 9, Haylee Yaeger 9, Lizzy Olsem 4, Paityn Tiefs 6, Erin O'Brien 3, Sam Schaeffer 2.
3-point goals: La Crosse 6 (Gamoke 2, Kramer 2, Seidel 2), Stout 4 (Oswald 2, Tiefs 2).
Halftime: La Crosse 33-31.