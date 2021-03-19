The history of UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls' women's hockey rivalry is long and
The Blugolds and Falcons are the only two WIAC programs to have ever won the conference title or the WIAC Tournament. In the last four years, the two have battled for league supremacy, often gaining an edge by the slimmest of margins.
It was fitting, then, that the 2021 edition of the rivalry went as far as it could have.
Two games weren't enough to separate Eau Claire and River Falls in this year's tournament championship series. Forty-plus minutes of Game 3 didn't do it either.
But with 83 seconds left on the clock, the Falcons finally found the decisive blow.
Callie Hoff scored the go-ahead goal off a rebound with 1:23 remaining in the third period, and UW-River Falls outlasted UW-Eau Claire 2-1 on Friday to win the O'Brien Cup at Hobbs Ice Arena.
"It was so close to being a storybook ending for us. To be that close, that hurts," Blugolds coach Erik Strand said.
It was the second consecutive WIAC Tournament championship for the Falcons after the Blugolds took the title in 2018 and 2019.
Hoff sent River Falls home with the hardware by tapping home a rebound off of the goalie's pads. The Falcons had drawn up a play for a faceoff, and when the shot popped away, Hoff was in the right place at the exact right time.
"Tremendous credit to Coach Joe (Cranston) over there," Strand said. "It was a drawn-up play. The shot that they took was very specific; they got Callie off on the backdoor. It was a shot for the far pad for a tap-in."
River Falls had gone in front 1-0 on Alex Hantge's goal in the first period, but the Blugolds battled back to tie it in the third.
Eden Gruber took a pinpoint cross-ice pass from Hattie Verstegen and slotted it home with 16:15 left in regulation, pulling the Blugolds back in it.
Each team had chances to go in front, but the Falcons made the most of their faceoff opportunity in the closing minutes to ensure they'd hoist the O'Brien Cup. It won the three-game series 2-1 after the squads split the first two meetings.
"I look at this series and how this has gone, and the part that we're excited about, I think, is when we're on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the most part it's been a one-goal game," Strand said. "When we've been on the right side, it's been a lot bigger margin than just the one. So from that standpoint, to be here tonight, having it being a one-goal game and coming down to one single play, it's kind of that anticipation of what it should be like in this series."
It was the fifth straight season the Blugolds and Falcons met in the WIAC championship. Eau Claire finished atop the regular season standings this year, one point ahead of River Falls.
Friday's contest was the final game of the season for both programs. The NCAA Tournament was canceled.
It brought to a close a season unlike any other the Blugolds had seen.
"(It was) a roller coaster ride that I hope we never have to go through again," Strand said. "I couldn't be any prouder of this group right now, because with the adversity that they've gone through this year and to show up and answer the bell every single day, regardless of what was going on away from the rink ... they've answered every question, every test that was put in front of them. It's just a tremendous group."
UW-River Falls 2, UW-Eau Claire 1
RF;1;0;1 - 2
EC;0;0;1 - 1
First period: 1, River Falls, Alex Hantge (Callie Hoff, Abigail Stow), 14:21. Third period: 2, Eau Claire, Eden Gruber (Hattie Verstegen), 3:45; 3, River Falls, Hoff (Holly Eckers, Hantge), 18:37.
Shots: River Falls 14, Eau Claire 17. Penalties: River Falls 4 for 8 mins, Eau Claire 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: River Falls: Pistol Cowden (17 shots, 16 saves); Eau Claire: Stephanie Martin (14 shots, 12 saves). Records: River Falls 7-2-0, Eau Claire 8-3-1.