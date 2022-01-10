The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team knew it would have its hands full on Monday night. But even in the face of a 15-1 exhibition defeat to the University of Wisconsin, the Blugolds were able to walk away with lessons and memories that go beyond any final score.
UW-Eau Claire became the first in-state opponent to ever play the Badgers. The two-time defending national champions were too much for the Blugolds to handle, but they knew that going into the Badgers’ LaBahn Arena. Instead, Eau Claire enjoyed the moment while planning to use the test against the nation’s top team to see where they can make strides back at the Division III level.
“It’s good to see where we stand against them,” Blugolds junior Hallie Sheridan said last week. “And I think it’s an honor (to play them) because it shows our success and all of the hard work we’ve been putting in led to this opportunity.”
The Blugolds fell behind 3-0 to the Badgers within the first five minutes of the exhibition, and entered the first intermission down 7-0. The second period followed a similar trend, with Wisconsin lighting the lamp six times. But Eau Claire found its breakthrough against the No. 1 team in Division I when Samantha Scherling scored early in the third period.
The Blugolds were without a handful of players due to COVID-19 protocols. Eau Claire backup goalies Kylah Krause (27 saves) and Josie Mathison (19 saves) faced the toughest challenge they’ll see all season, but got valuable experience in the process.
“From our standpoint, we’re going to be able to answer a lot of questions about who we are and where we need to get better,” Blugolds coach Erik Strand said last week.
“They’re some of the best players in the world at our age level.”
The game benefited charity, with a donation of a children’s book required to gain admission. Wisconsin’s Twitter account said 1,152 books were donated.
The exhibition gave the Badgers an opportunity to avoid a two-week break in their schedule, although plans for the game stretched back to last year.
“Obviously a pipe dream would be to get on a bus and go down there once a year to play them,” Strand said. “But for us and our players, we’ve been saying that for one week, we’re Division I.”