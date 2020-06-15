When she first heard the news, Abigail Stow thought there was a good chance her season was over.
After initially being told by doctors she was dealing with a gut infection, the former Eau Claire Area Star and current UW-River Falls Falcon played through pain in a regular season-closing series against UW-Eau Claire. But with the symptoms failing to subside after a week, Stow’s mother insisted she go back to the doctor.
That’s when she was diagnosed with mono, perhaps bringing her stellar sophomore campaign to an end. There was a light at the end of the tunnel – an expectation that Stow would be able to return for the Division III Women’s Hockey NCAA Tournament if the Falcons were to make it – but UW-River Falls would need to fare well in the WIAC Tournament with the conference’s top scorer sitting in the stands.
“I knew that if our team made it to the Frozen Four, we made it far in the playoffs, I knew there was a chance I could come back,” said Stow, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate. “I wasn’t too worried, I figured I would probably play again because I knew they could get there.”
Her teammates did their part to make sure Stow returned to the ice this season, sweeping UW-Superior in the semifinals before upsetting the regular season champion Blugolds in a thrilling 2-1 overtime title game at Hobbs in early March. Stow watched anxiously from the concourse during the championship, pacing on familiar ground.
“It was very nerve-wracking watching from the bench but it was also really exciting to see, especially for the seniors because we lost the past two years in the WIAC championship,” Stow said. “They continued to work hard and we didn’t even miss a beat with me sitting out. ... It was really fun to watch. It would have been more fun to play, but it was still very fun to watch.”
The Falcons made the NCAA Tournament field and Stow was cleared to play a day before the team’s opener, suiting up against Gustavus Adolphus without as much as practicing in weeks. She notched a goal and an assist against the Gusties, helping UW-River Falls earn a 4-1 first-round victory and another date with UW-Eau Claire.
Yet all of Stow’s work to get back, and her teammates’ ability to make up for her absence, turned out to be for naught. That matchup with the Blugolds never occurred, canceled along with every other NCAA event after March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It still sucks looking back on it, but right away it was hard to deal with the what ifs, the what could have happened,” Stow said. “There wasn’t anything anyone could have done. It wasn’t like we lost or it was a bad game. It was totally out of our hands, out of everybody’s hands.”
It’s fair to wonder just how far the Falcons could have gone if the tournament had continued as normal. A victory against UW-Eau Claire was certainly within reason considering UW-River Falls had bested the Blugolds on the road in the WIAC championship a week earlier and split the regular season series. With one more triumph against their arch foes, the Falcons would be in the Frozen Four, at least assured a spot in the third place game.
But thankfully for Stow, she has two more years to get there. And after her phenomenal season, she surely seems capable of serving as a centerpiece of a national championship squad.
“She proved that when she was in high school, not only in hockey but in soccer as well,” Eau Claire Area Stars coach Tom Bernhardt said. “That’s just how she is. She’s driven individually and even more important for her is team success.”
Stow, who helped the Stars earn their first state title in 2018, took a major leap in her second collegiate season. She increased her point total by 15 from Year 1 to Year 2, posting a WIAC-best 41 points on 24 goals and 17 assists. That was five more points than any other player in the league, and her goals per game was good for third best in all of Division III.
“What she was able to do in high school, every year she made strides,” Bernhardt said. “You just knew based on the type of athlete that she was that she was going to continue that in college as well.”
Among her most prolific outings were a five-point performance against Bethel in in January and a two-game series against Northland where Stow notched 11 points on six goals and five assists.
She was rewarded for her efforts with both USCHO and AHCA All-American selections and was named UW-River Falls’ Female Athlete of the Year.
“I felt I had a whole lot more confidence coming into the second year than I did the first year,” Stow said. “I kind of knew what to expect now.”
The former four-time Leader-Telegram all-area girls hockey player of the year has already accomplished more as a collegiate player than many others do in a full career. While she still has more personal goals, she said her focus is that same source of motivation that helped her fight back from mono.
“I really want to win a national championship,” Stow said. “That’s why I was so drawn to River Falls. It sucks that I got this year taken away and that we could have maybe done that. But I’ve still got two chances left with a very good team still intact. That’s my main goal.”