It's fair to say UW-Eau Claire women's hockey is glad this year's WIAC Tournament championship is being decided by a best-of-three series. If it were a winner-take-all matchup like usual, Monday would have brought absolute heartbreak.
The Blugolds had a costly turnover at the most inopportune place on the ice, with an errant clear attempt landing right on UW-River Falls' Callie Hoff’s stick in front of the net. The senior forward buried the gift just 21 seconds into the overtime frame, lifting the Falcons to a 3-2 victory in the first game of the championship series.
"I couldn't be happier with the way the O'Brien Cup was set up this year," UW-Eau Claire coach Erik Strand said. "It would be very unsatisfying to go into the offseason after a night like tonight, the way that it had its conclusion. Instead it's a true championship where we have that opportunity to work on things and be stronger."
UW-Eau Claire led twice, but UW-River Falls refused to go away. The Blugolds are alive, but the margin for error has decreased. UW-Eau Claire will need to beat their archrival twice in three days to claim the program's third WIAC Tournament championship in the last four years.
Emma Peterson broke the ice for the Blugolds just under five minutes into the contest, collecting a between-the-legs pass from Addie Young right in front of the net and firing it home. However, Young's sister, Sam Young, equalized for the Falcons seven minutes later when she redirected a pass from the side wall past UW-Eau Claire goalie Stephanie Martin.
The Blugolds took the lead back 53 seconds into the second period when Maddy Jablonski received a pass from Samantha Scherling right in the slot and took advantage of the strong power play chance. But, once again, UW-River Falls equalized.
This time it was a familiar face. Former Eau Claire Area Star Abigail Stow collected a pass in the left circle, had time to turn and assess her angles, and picked the top left corner with 45 seconds remaining in the second frame.
It was clear then how even the two teams were, even down to the amount of shots both took. There were still 20 minutes to play, but overtime seemed inevitable.
"That's one thing we all enjoy, is the competition, the cat and mouse," Strand said. "Even power plays, you're just holding your breath on the bench in anticipation, if we're killing it or if we're the ones who have the opportunity. Every play something was going on. You just didn't know who was going to finish it."
While neither team was able to find the net in the third, the Blugolds put on considerable pressure in the final ten minutes. The team spent nearly an entire power play in the Falcons zone once Braelyn Sathers went to the box with about seven and a half minutes to go, then had a stellar 5-on-5 possession with under five minutes remaining in regulation. That push was highlighted by a Taylor Treu one-timer off a perfect cross-zone pass, but UW-River Falls goalie Jordan O'Connor was up to the challenge.
"I felt that we got stronger as that game went on," Strand said. "I liked going into that overtime. I thought we had a tremendous amount of momentum on our side."
Instead, it was the Falcons who quickly sent everyone home. UW-River Falls is a game away from a second consecutive WIAC title, having beaten UW-Eau Claire 2-1 last year. The Blugolds claimed the previous two crowns, both against UW-River Falls.
It's fair to say these teams know each other well. They'll play on Wednesday in River Falls and, if necessary, Friday back at Hobbs.
"This is going to be the toughest O'Brien Cup to win, I think ever," Strand said. "Funny bounces happen in 60 minutes. We saw that firsthand tonight. Instead of having that be the conclusion, it turns into an opportunity for us. This is such a tremendous opportunity for this team to learn how to control its emotions. ... That group in that locker room has an opportunity to rebound, refocus themselves and get after it again on Wednesday night."
UW-River Falls 3, UW-Eau Claire 2 (OT)
UWRF;1;1;0;1;— 3
UWEC;1;1;0;0;— 2
First period: 1, UW-EC, Emma Peterson (Addie Young, Samantha Scherling), 4:46; 2, UW-RF, Sam Young (Brooke Walters), 11:59. Second period: 3, UW-EC, Maddy Jablonski (Samantha Scherling, Bree Osborne), :53 (pp); 4, UW-RF, Abigail Stow (Callie Hoff, Kayla Schubert), 19:15 (pp). Overtime: 5, UW-RF, Hoff (Kora Torkelson), :21.
Shots on goal: UW-River Falls 12-4-11-1-28, UW-Eau Claire 9-7-7-0-23. Penalties: UW-River Falls 5 for 10 mins, UW-Eau Claire 5 for 10 mins. Goalies: UW-River Falls: Jordan O'Connor (23 shots, 21 saves); UW-Eau Claire: Stephanie Martin (28 shots, 25 saves).