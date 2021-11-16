UW-Eau Claire women's hockey is set to go to battle against the best the collegiate ranks have to offer this January.
The Blugolds, currently ranked No. 3 in Division III, announced Tuesday they will travel to Madison to take on the Division I top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in a scrimmage on Monday, Jan. 10. Opening faceoff for the first ever meeting between the schools is set for 7 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.
Tickets will not be sold in advance. Instead, entry can be gained by donating a new or gently used children's book (kindergarten to eighth grade). No monetary donations will be accepted. The first 2,273 fans who arrive with a book will be admitted.
"We're very excited for this opportunity," Blugold head coach Erik Strand said in a statement. "The Badgers are arguably one of the best programs in the history of NCAA women's hockey. To have the chance to line up across from them and compete against the best players and best coaching staffs in the country for 60 minutes is a valuable opportunity to learn more about our program, who we are and what we will need to work on to have success in achieving our goals this season."
Wisconsin earned the program's sixth national championship last year and is off to a hot start this season. The Badgers are 13-0-1 entering this weekend's series with St. Thomas, helping UW earn the top spot in both the USCHO.com poll and the PairWise rankings. Sophomore Makenna Webster ranked second in the country in points entering Tuesday's matchups.
UW-Eau Claire has also kicked off its season strong, currently 6-0. The Blugolds were dominant this past weekend, defeating Northland 10-0 and UW-Superior 3-1.
This marks not only the first matchup between Wisconsin and UW-Eau Claire, but also the first between Wisconsin and any in-state school.
It is also the second close interaction between Badger hockey and the Chippewa Valley in a four-month span. The UW men's hockey team traveled to Chippewa Falls to play a preseason scrimmage against Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 3.
"We're thrilled to welcome UW-Eau Claire to LaBahn for such a great event," UW head coach Mark Johnson said in a statement. "We open up the new year against Quinnipiac and instead of taking the following weekend completely off, UWEC is able to come down and give us an opportunity to play each other for the first time. I know men's hockey has done games against in-state teams, and both basketball teams have done similar events, but this gives us an opportunity to share experiences and take part in a charity event. People can come and bring children's books to get into the game and watch two Wisconsin schools play.
"It should be a fun experience and atmosphere for not only the players, but the fans as well."
The meeting comes at the start of the home stretch of WIAC play for the Blugolds. They'll play their final nonconference series of the season the weekend prior against St. Norbert, then suit up for a home-and-home with UW-Superior on the following Thursday and Saturday.