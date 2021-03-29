UW-Eau Claire women's hockey coach Erik Strand has been chosen as the class of the WIAC for a second straight season. Though this time, he'll have to share the honor.
The Blugolds' six-year coach was named the conference's Co-Coach of the Year on Monday, sharing the title with UW-River Falls' Joe Cranston. The pair of bench bosses led their teams to the WIAC Tournament championship, a three-game series that went to the Falcons. UW-Eau Claire earned the regular season title while participating in an abridged season.
Strand, now a three-time winner of the award, led UW-Eau Claire to a 9-3-1 record.
"I'm so incredibly proud of that team right now," Strand said following UW-EC's defeat in the decisive Game 3 of the WIAC title series. "Some of the adversity that we faced this year and to push a team like River Falls to the brink like that, I'm so excited for what it looks like for us here in the next few years based on how young we were this year."
Three Blugolds were selected to the WIAC first team: defender Ella Ierino, defender Bree Osborne and forward Emma Peterson.
Ierino, a two-time All-WIAC first teamer, finished fifth in the WIAC with 10 points and led all defenders in the conference with seven goals. Osborne tallied six assists, the most by any Blugold defender. Peterson led UW-Eau Claire with 11 points on seven goals and four assists. She finished fourth in the WIAC in points.
Also selected to the All-WIAC first team was former Eau Claire Area Star and current UW-River Falls Falcon Abigail Stow. The junior forward finished second in the WIAC with 18 points on 11 goals and seven assists.
UW-Eau Claire's Stephanie Martin and Samantha Scherling were named All-WIAC honorable mentions. Martin earned five wins in net and led the WIAC in save percentage with a .935 mark. Scherling scored three times and dished out seven assists.
Osborne was also selected to the All-Sportsmanship team.
UW-River Falls' Callie Hoff was selected as the WIAC Player of the Year, while fellow Falcon Alex Hantge was named Newcomer of the Year.