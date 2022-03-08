UW-Eau Claire women's hockey coach Erik Strand was named the WIAC Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season on Tuesday.
Strand has guided the Blugolds to a 23-5 record and an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament this season. Eau Claire was the conference runner-up in the regular season and conference tournament.
The team's 23 wins are a program record. This is the fourth time Strand has earned the Coach of the Year award in his career.
He has built the program to a level where even Division I powerhouse Wisconsin wanted to play the Blugolds in an exhibition this January.
"I think that's a reflection of the character of our players," Strand told the Leader-Telegram in January. "I've talked to (Badgers coach) Mark (Johnson) a little bit in the past. He's a student of the game, and I think that they follow us. I think they recognized that this is somebody that we can try this with."
The Blugolds face Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minn., on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.
This is Eau Claire's fourth NCAA tournament berth, but will be the third time the Blugolds play in the competition. They qualified in 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Blugolds had three players earn All-WIAC honors on Tuesday. Bree Osborne and Danielle Slominski earned the nod on defense, and Hallie Sheridan was an all-conference forward. Five Blugolds were honorable mentions.
Eau Claire takes on a Gusties team that is 22-3-2 on Wednesday. Gustavus Adolphus won the MIAC championship this season. The two schools played in an instant classic in the 2018 NCAA tournament, with the Blugolds edging the Gusties 3-2 in triple overtime to advance to the second round.
A few current Blugolds were on the team for the last NCAA tournament meeting with the Gusties. Osborne had an assist in that game. That was Eau Claire's most recent NCAA victory — they lost in the second round that season, fell in the first round in 2019 and never got the chance to take the ice in 2020. There was no NCAA tournament in 2021 either, although the Blugolds continued their strong tradition with a 9-3-1 truncated season.
The winner of the Blugolds-Gusties matchup takes on either UW-River Falls or Aurora in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday. Eau Claire is seeking the first national title in program history.