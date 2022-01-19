The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team was in a bad situation as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter on Wednesday. With just one period left to play, the 18th-ranked Blugolds trailed last-place UW-River Falls by 11 at home.
No matter. A remarkable turnaround remedied the problem in short order.
The Blugolds scored 21 unanswered points to start the fourth quarter, seizing the lead and holding on for a resilient 62-49 victory at Zorn Arena.
"I think we just came together as a team,"guard Courtney Crouch said. "We feed off of each other's energy, and once one of us gets going, it's just like a domino effect. We all start hitting shots, we just get super hyped and happy for our teammates when we get going."
The furious rally helped the Blugolds (13-4, 4-2) avoid what would have been a stunning defeat. River Falls entered the contest at 7-7 overall and 0-5 in the WIAC.
Eau Claire got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 16-3 to start the game. They spent the second and third quarters trying to catch up without much success before erupting in the fourth.
The Blugolds needed just four and a half minutes to erase the deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling level on a layup from Jessie Ruden. Ellie Clayton gave Eau Claire its first lead with a go-ahead basket with 4:53 remaining, and the Blugolds stayed in front the rest of the way.
Eau Claire outscored River Falls 26-2 in the final period. River Falls endured a scoreless stretch that lasted nearly seven and a half minutes to start the quarter. They didn't make any field goals in the quarter, only scoring on a pair of free throws.
"The fourth quarter is what we are. That's how we are on offense, generally," Blugolds coach Tonja Englund said. "You see it in practice, you see it all the time. We just struggled at the beginning to shoot the ball.
"But I've been telling this group — and this is where we have gotten a lot better — if we hold a team down, we're in such great condition that you just have to trust the process. We're going to win the fourth quarter. That was a 26-2 fourth quarter, and that's conditioning and us trusting the process and knowing that sooner or later that offense is going to get going."
The final score gave little indication of how most of the game played out. That's how dominant the Blugolds were at the conclusion.
"We outscored them 26-2, and that starts on the defensive end," Crouch said. "When we really get our defense going, that leads into our offense."
What had been a forgettable shooting night for most of the game was erased in the fourth. The Blugolds shot 27% through the first three quarters, but improved to a 53% clip in the final period.
It helped them overcome a torrid 3-point shooting performance from the Falcons. River Falls hit 11 3s against the Blugolds at a 38% mark. That percentage hovered closer to 50 through the first three quarters.
It didn't surprise the Blugolds to see those shots falling, but it didn't make things easier.
"Our whole scouting report talked about how they can heat up fast," Englund said. "Credit to them, they hit some tough shots. We were struggling to hit open shots, and they were hitting tough shots."
But the Falcons came back down to earth in the fourth quarter. They missed 13 shots, including seven 3s.
Crouch led the Blugolds with 14 points. Jade Ganski and Clayton scored 12 apiece, and Ganski was one rebound shy of a double-double.
Eau Claire will need to be at its best on Saturday when it hosts UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks, ranked eighth in the nation, are unbeaten in the WIAC.
"Great that that happened in the fourth quarter, because that's the way we're going to have to play on Saturday," Englund said. "I have complete confidence in my group that they will bring it on Saturday."
UW-Eau Claire 62, UW-River Falls 49
River Falls: Macy Nilsen 15, Colie Justice 8, Jenna Zeman 6, Katelyn Karch 6, Annie Feine 6, Kameri Meredith 3, Haley DeSouza 3, Cassie Heinrichs 2.
Eau Claire: Courtney Crouch 14, Ellie Clayton 12, Jade Ganski 12, Tyra Boettcher 10, Jessie Ruden 8, Kylie Mogen 4, Olivia Ganser 2.
3-pointers: River Falls 11 (Nilsen 4, Justice 2, Karch 2, Zeman, Meredith, DeSouza), Eau Claire 5 (Ganski 4, Boettcher).
Halftime: River Falls 27-19.