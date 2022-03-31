Molly Binetti (right) works with a basketball player at the University of South Carolina, where she serves as the sports performance coach for the women’s basketball program. Binetti is a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School.
The South Carolina women’s basketball team is playing in this weekend’s Final Four in Minneapolis with the assistance of an Eau Claire Memorial graduate. Molly Binetti is the Gamecocks’ sports performance coach.
Binetti played basketball and softball as an Old Abe. She did not go to college with her current career in mind — when asked if she knew this career was in her future as a high school athlete, she laughed, and said an emphatic, “No. I had no idea.”
She went to Marquette planning to study business, but wound up changing her major to exercise physiology after spending time working with the sports performance coach for the Golden Eagles and doing some volunteering with weight training.
“I realized I liked the work, and volunteering kind of turned into an internship,” she said.
Her education and career have taken her all over the country, including a six-month internship in Arizona. She has a graduate degree in kinesiology and exercise science from the University of Minnesota. Prior to working in South Carolina, Binetti worked at Purdue with the women’s tennis, men’s and women’s diving and cheerleading teams. She also worked at Louisville with the volleyball, softball, and women’s tennis teams.
Her enthusiasm for her work was audible during a phone interview this week. Her biography on the Gamecocks’ website explains, “She has an ability to connect with student-athletes to create and implement workouts to keep them interested, and on the court.”
A sports performance coach can work with all facets of an athlete’s well-being. It can involve work with strength, flexibility, nutrition, sports medicine and mental health.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is quoted in Binetti’s bio, saying, “Molly’s passion for women’s basketball was clear right off the bat, and that’s the kind of energy we like in our program. Her experience with basketball and other sports gives her great perspective, and her research background shows her commitment to her craft.”
Binetti was complimentary of the players she works with, calling women’s Naismith Award winner Aliyah Boston, “a great kid.”
Binetti’s excitement about being in Minneapolis was evident. She explained she has a full schedule in the coming days, and cheerfully accepted good wishes for South Carolina’s continued success.
South Carolina faces Louisville, a previous home for Binetti, at 6 p.m. Friday at the Target Center.