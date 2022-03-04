The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team lived to play another day with their 61–46 victory over North Central University in the opening round of the NCAA tournament play Friday evening.
The win sends the Blugolds to a second-round meeting Saturday with the Millikin Big Blue.
Coach Tonja Englund, and players Tyra Boettcher, Courtney Crouch, and Kylie Mogen admitted, Jessie Ruden’s presence on court was missed, but some other players stepped up. Among them was Jade Ganski, who started throwing up 3-point shots early in the game and never really let up. Her 20 points led the game for individual scoring. Englund also named Mogen’s 18 rebounds as a contributing factor in the win.
Englund expressed her gratitude for the crowd, saying, “It’s just so exciting to see (NCAA) basketball back in Zorn Arena, and especially your students that were here to support the team. We fought so hard to get it back here, and just to walk out into Zorn and see that again, I’ve been here for 22 years and just want to get back here so badly, especially with a limited time we have left and so on. I felt like our crowd was our home court advantage tonight, and we just want to continue to grow that.”
"We are all emotional about not having Jessie," Englund said, referencing Ruden — the WIAC Co-Player of the Year who missed the game with an injury. "The difference is that all we’re trying to do is to continue to play in the hope that maybe she’ll be able to come back with us. I loved how people rose to the occasion tonight, and that’s what we have to do. I thought Jade was tremendous off the tip, and we’re talking about a sophomore that’s never been in an NCAA tournament situation and just loved it.”
Coach and players explained they feel the game with Millikin will be an excellent matchup.
“I really liked the entire Millikin team," Englund said. "I think that they all shoot well. Defensively, I was super impressed with them. So I think it’s going to be a great matchup and hopefully we’re going to grow the crowd tomorrow night.”
The second-round game tips off at 5 p.m. at Zorn Arena. The winner advances to the Sweet 16.