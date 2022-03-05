The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball team saw its season come to an end at the hands of Millikin University in a second-round NCAA tournament game Saturday night at Zorn Arena, falling to the Big Blue 59-56.
Blugolds head coach Tonja Englund expressed her pleasure at the size of the crowd, and seemed grateful for the energy the crowd provided for her team. Millikin players Elyce Knudsen and Bailey Coffman also appreciated the crowd, both players indicated they felt the energy from the crowd too. Englund estimated the Blugold fan base present to witness the Eau Claire squad’s defeat rivaled that of the crowd size in attendance the last time Zorn Arena hosted an NCAA tournament game nearly 20 years ago.
Millikin took the lead for good on a basket from Knudsen with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. Eau Claire had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but missed on a 3-point attempt. The Blugolds made 21 of 53 shot attempts in the contest
"First of all, credit to Millikin," Englund said. "I thought they played really well in a super tough environment. It’s hard to come in here with this type of crowd, and I thought they came in and played better to start with and had some tough shots, so credit to them."
The Blugolds ended their season as WIAC tournament champions and with a 22-8 record.
"It’s overwhelming to just think about the atmosphere and the fans and everything that we have had these last two days," Englund said. "Even though it’s tough to swallow right now, I know we’re going to look back and just be so thankful that we brought out basketball fans on that.”
The coach also spoke to some of the challenges the team has faced since winning the conference championship. Star point guard Jessie Ruden missed both of the team's NCAA tournament games with an injury.
“If you think about the circumstances since we won the conference tournament, you know we had to completely redo our offense," Englund said. "We had to move someone else into a point guard position who has not played point guard before. Jessie was playing 38 minutes a game for us, and was WIAC Player of the Year, and we had a couple of days to try to make that kind of adjustment. I can’t ask for more out of my group. It’s hard right now just because we wanted to keep playing.”
Englund also acknowledged her team’s youth, recognizing Ellie Clayton as the lone senior, and naming sophomores like Jadelyn Ganski and Kylie Mogen, and juniors Courtney Crouch, Jessie Ruden, Tyra Boettcher, and Bailey Reardon. She said her young team held up well against some tough opponents all season, some of whom boasted fifth-year seniors. It seemed the coach intended the Saturday evening tournament loss to be another learning opportunity for her team to carry forward into next season.