The UW-Eau Claire women's basketball teams return to the NCAA tournament will test the Blugolds' ability to play at their own speed.
Eau Claire (21-7) hosts North Central University (24-4) in a first-round matchup on Friday night, the Blugolds first NCAA appearance since 2012. Their foe prides itself on playing up-tempo basketball, and while the Blugolds don't shy away from pushing the pace, they don't do so as much as the Rams.
The Blugolds and Rams perhaps aren't drastically different, but there are statistical trends that point to one playing a bit faster than the other. North Central has averaged about 30 3-point attempts per game, but Eau Claire likes to shoot the deep ball too. The Blugolds attempted 21 per contest.
Each team played three conference tournament games to reach the NCAA tournament. In that span, the Rams scored 23 points off the fast break. Eau Claire scored 13.
"We're two different teams (in) style of play, philosophy," North Central coach Paul Brunner said in an interview with the Rams' athletic department. "I think what people know about the WIAC on the men and the women's side is true. They're big, they're strong, they're tough, they're physical. They want to kind of make it a half-court game and grind it out. For us, we're OK with that, but we'd rather play with tempo and pace and push the ball, attack and share and shoot the 3.
"Really, I think it's going to come down to who can establish their style of play the best. I think the team that does that is going to come out on top on Friday."
Eau Claire can play whichever style best suits it on any given night though, which may be important in a win-or-go-home scenario.
"You look at our starting lineup, it's a 6-foot, 5-10 straight across the board, super-athletic lineup," UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said on Hoopsville's Selection Sunday broadcast last weekend. "Fun to watch, can shoot the 3, open it up and run — a lot of those things you hope that you have an opportunity to coach as a head coach."
While the Blugolds have been here before, the Rams are making the first NCAA tournament appearance in their program's history. They punched their ticket by capturing another first last week, winning the UMAC tournament title for the first time.
"We celebrated, but we've been focused this week," Brunner said. "We've had a great couple days of practice as we prepare for a big matchup (Friday) night against Eau Claire, a great team. I get a sense that our team is ready to go. We do want to go there, play well and play a couple games on Friday and Saturday."
The Rams feature four players who average double-digit points per game, led by center Emily DiGiorgio. The senior averages 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, both best on the team. She may run into Eau Claire center Jade Ganski, whose 3.4 blocks per game rank second in all of Division III.
Aubrey Robinson has provided a scoring punch from the Rams' backcourt. The guard enters the NCAA tournament averaging 13.4 points per game.
The Blugolds are balanced too. Seven players account for the vast majority of the team's scoring.
"Eau Claire's a great team, great program," Brunner said. "They're a strong program, but we recognize that so are we. We're looking forward to the matchup."
The Blugolds-Rams matchup follows the first game of the day at Zorn Arena, a first-round meeting between Wartburg and Millikin.
Eau Claire has won its first-round game in each of their six NCAA tournament appearances since the turn of the century.
"We're going to do our best to bring a national championship home," Englund said.