The UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse team is closing in on the end of its 20 21-22 season, and plays its second to last contest Wednesday at Northwestern University in St. Paul.
In just the second season in program history, the Blugolds are 12-1 after going 4-4 last year. Statistically it appears to be a solid season, with 17.46 goals per game, and 37.77 shots per game.
"It’s been a really good year so far, and our record definitely shows," freshman attack Sammi Burns said. "I think our connection on and off the field definitely plays a big role in our success, and being able to work well as a team.”
Head coach Aubri Neubert agrees.
"They’ve got phenomenal team chemistry, so close that they trust each other," she said. "I think a lot of that is the coaching staff and how much we trust each other and that definitely translates into their play on the field.”
Neubert said she is feeling really good about the season and she’s proud of the girls and how hard they’re working considering they’ve played quite a few games in a short period of time.
She said in the fall, she and coach Dene Schiefer knew they had something going for them, and “we didn’t know if we were just crazy or if we just thought they were incredible. Do you know how parents sometimes think their kids are incredible? Those first games showed us that yes, we were ready and these girls were ready to compete.”
The final game of the season will be played Saturday at Simpson Field against UW-River Falls. The Blugolds came out of their previous meeting with the Falcons on the low end of a 17-6 final score.
A look at the Blugolds’ schedule reveals a team who reeled off some lengthy win streaks throughout the season, including a nine-game streak in March. The Blugolds have won 12 of the 13 games played this season, given a handful of games were cancelled. They opened the season with 10 straight victories.
"They’ve really worked hard, and they’re exhausted. We’re tired, but we’re loving it," Neubert said.
The squad continues to work on strength and conditioning training, as it eyes the postseason. The team’s most recent win was a 22–3 finish over Wartburg College last Saturday afternoon. Burns is credited with an assist on a goal from Gracie Bowman as the clock approached 33 seconds in the first period. She also tallied a pair of unassisted goals during the third period, and a third on a free position shot in the second.
Reading through scoring summaries from various contests, might lead you to believe the Blugolds’ motto for the season was “score early, score often.” Eau Claire scored eight goals in the first quarter against Wartburg.