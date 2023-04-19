0I7A4006.jpg

UW-Stout junior midfielder Ally Crymble battles for the ball during a faceoff during a game against UW-Eau Claire at Simpson Field on April 5.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Stout Blue Devils women’s lacrosse team is still searching for their first win after a lopsided loss at home on Wednesday night against the visiting UW-River Falls Falcons.

The Falcons routed the Blue Devils 24-2 in the game after leading 16-1 at halftime. They only allowed five shots by the Blue Devils in the game and set a program record for margin of victory.