The UW-Stout Blue Devils women’s lacrosse team is still searching for their first win after a lopsided loss at home on Wednesday night against the visiting UW-River Falls Falcons.
The Falcons routed the Blue Devils 24-2 in the game after leading 16-1 at halftime. They only allowed five shots by the Blue Devils in the game and set a program record for margin of victory.
The Blue Devils dropped to 0-11 on the season, while the Falcons improved to 8-5 with the win.
UW-River Falls dominated the game from the start, taking a 10-0 lead by the end of the first period during which they led the shot count 17-0.
The Blue Devils got off to a good start to begin the second period, converting their first shot of the game into a goal to trail 10-1. Senior attacker Halle Weinmann scored off an assist by junior midfielder Kiara Brown.
In response, the Falcons ripped off six unanswered goals to take a 16-1 lead into halftime.
The third period saw UW-River Falls get four more goals on the board. They led the shot count 10-1 in the period and took a 20-1 lead into the fourth period.
Trailing 23-1 with just under four minutes left in the game, the Blue Devils managed one more goal. Sophomore midfielder Mai Nou Vang scored off an assist by Weinmann.
The game ended as a lopsided 24-2 win for the Falcons. Weinmann led the Blue Devils offensively in the game with a goal and an assist. For UW-River Falls, junior attacker Holly Eckers and senior attacker Emily Herdine led with six goals each. Herdine had ten total shots in the game, double what UW-Stout’s entire team had.
What’s next
UW-Stout has three more games remaining on their schedule. They travel to UW-La Crosse on Saturday and will wrap up their season with matchups against UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls next week.
This Friday night, UW-River Falls will host the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds at 7 p.m. The Blugolds are riding a four-game winning streak, with their last win coming at home against the Falcons on April 10, a 19-12 victory.
The Blugolds are 5-3 on the season and have five games left on their schedule. After the Falcons, they will take on UW-Stout, UW-La Crosse, Concordia Chicago and Northwestern.