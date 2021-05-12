It didn't take UW-Eau Claire women's lacrosse players long to realize they had what it takes to compete right away. They dealt with many of the questions you expect from a program in its first year of existence, compounded by the fact that a large chunk of the roster was making a steep transition from club ball to Division III.
Many of those questions were erased right out the gate, when the Blugolds bested Clarke 13-9 in its first ever game.
"I think that first game was pivotal for us," Blugold coach Aubrianne Hilton Neubert said. "I think everyone was still coming in kind of hesitant, trying to figure it out, figure out where we were, what we could do and what we couldn't do. That first game kind of set the pace. After that we really kind of got in stride. Of course injury and COVID knocked out some major players, but we gave it our all."
It set the stage for a strong first campaign, one in which UW-Eau Claire stuck together through a season filled with cancellations and postponements to finish 4-4.
"We were happy with what we got done," Neubert said. "Of course, I always want more, always striving for more. But I'm so happy with how the girls came together and glad we at least got to play. It was touch and go there for a little bit of the season with all the COVID issues."
You expect to run into roadblocks in a program's first year, but coaches entering the fray during the pandemic have a few more hazards to avoid than usual. UW-Eau Claire had five games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues, sometimes from the Blugolds' side and sometimes their opponent's. That led to a two-week long period without games at the end of March into April and a three-week hiatus in mid-April.
You never knew who would be allowed to show up to practice on any given day either.
"It's hard to keep the momentum going when you're literally getting everything paused every other day," Neubert said.
But the Blugolds remained steadfast in building chemistry, and a culture, conducive to winning.
"It was better than my expectations," UWEC midfielder Kylah Krause said of Year 1. "We really bonded with each other. Because we were a first-year team we didn't really think we would win that many games. But we actually came out really strong."
UW-Eau Claire won three of its first four games, besting Marian and Augsburg after the Clarke opener. The Blugolds beat Marian again a month later, helping secure a .500 record.
Five players hit the double-digit point mark, led by Riley Domagala with 25. She also led the squad with 19 goals, serving as the top producer for a balanced group that also included Sheridan Larson, Kelli Cole, Lilia Pugh and Jessica Borer.
The transition from club to DIII went smoothly for many that followed that path. That was no surprise to Krause, who checked out the club last year after her first year playing hockey at UW-Eau Claire and was impressed with what she saw.
Domagala was one of many freshmen difference makers, a part of the first class to come to UW-Eau Claire as recruited DIII athletes. They meshed well with the club players who already had a built-in chemistry.
"Our freshmen were huge," Neubert said. "All of our freshmen were starting and they were phenomenal. That first year of recruits was really incredible for us."
While UW-Eau Claire's season came to an end with a 24-2 loss to UW-River Falls on April 29, a potential future path for the program emerged the following week. UW-River Falls was selected to the NCAA DIII women's lacrosse tournament field, becoming the first of three WIAC schools that field a team to make the big dance. The Falcons started their program just two years ago.
"I think for the wild-card bids three of the four went to teams within our general region," Neubert said. "Which is awesome for us. It's really helping us out. We were really, really excited about that."
Now embarking on her first offseason as the Blugold lacrosse coach, Neubert is looking to build on the team's solid foundation.
"Coming into this year we have 10 freshmen coming from all around the country," Neubert said. "We are going to really focus to bringing that part of our team into play with what we've got right now, making sure we're getting them integrated into a system that's working OK, get them up to speed on everything. I'm confident they will be able to."