The UW-Stout women's lacrosse team will take the field for the first time in the spring of 2023. After Monday, the Blue Devils have someone tasked with building that unit.
The school announced Monday the hiring of Jordyn Merkel to be the head coach of its newly formed women's lacrosse program. Merkel joins UW-Stout from Thiel College, where she served as the head coach of the lacrosse team.
"Jordyn's career has been one of working with quality programs where she was involved in every aspect of the team," UW-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz said in a news release. "We saw in Jordyn someone who would be able to build this program from scratch and recruit and assemble a team that will excel not only on the field but in the classroom and community."
UW-Stout is the latest school in the WIAC to add women's lacrosse. UW-River Falls began the trend by fielding a team in 2019, UW-La Crosse followed in 2020 and UW-Eau Claire completed its first season last spring.
Merkel will face the same challenges coaches at those schools faced: Promoting and growing the game in an area where it is relatively new.
"I am very excited for this opportunity to help build the foundation and team for women's lacrosse to add to UW-Stout's athletic program," Merkel said in the release. "I can't wait to see what the future holds for this program."
It will begin with recruiting. With the team set to begin play in the spring of 2023, Merkel will need to build a roster for the 2022-23 school year.
"I want to learn how other coaches have handled their recruiting," Merkel said. "I want to know what the expectations are and see what has worked. I don't want to come in with a 'This is my way' approach."
Merkel said she plans to invite high school teams and lacrosse clubs to Menomonie in addition to conducting camps and clinics, according to the news release.
Merkel was head coach for Thiel for only a handful of months. The school announced her promotion from assistant to head coach in August.
As the program's first full-time assistant, she helped the Tomcats post their best single-season winning percentage in program history. They reached the championship of the Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament in her one year as an assistant.
Merkel played collegiately at Augustana College for a year before heading to Northern Colorado, where she was on the school's club team for three years. She went on to serve as an assistant coach at Johnson and Wales University.
"I'm confident that Jordyn's experience will be an advantage in building a strong Blue Devil lacrosse program," UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank said, "and I look forward to watching the team compete in 2023."