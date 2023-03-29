The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team celebrated their home opener on Wednesday night with a win.
The Blugolds defeated the Hamline University Pipers 11-8 at Simpson Field at UW-EC. They led 9-7 heading into the fourth quarter and managed two insurance goals in the final minutes to lock up the victory.
Hamline got on the board first with a goal just over 30 seconds into the contest.
The Blugolds responded quickly, getting a goal just a minute later from senior attacker Kylah Krause, assisted by freshman midfielder Reegan Werner. A few minutes later, Werner got her own goal, assisted by Werner, to take a 2-1 at the 10:14 mark in the first quarter.
Hamline tied the game with a free position goal at the 4:51 mark, but Blugold sophomore midfielder Alexie Romanelli scored three straight goals in the next two minutes to put the Blugolds up 5-2. Her first goal was an unassisted score and the next two came on free position shots.
Hamline’s Taryn Leonard got her second goal of the game before the quarter ended, but the Blugolds still led 5-3.
The second quarter was less high scoring, and Hamline managed to tie the game at 5-5 with five minutes left until halftime. However, an unassisted goal by Blugold freshman attacker Devon Crews made it 6-5 Blugolds at the half.
To begin the third quarter, Blugold junior attacker Riley Domagala extended their lead to 7-5 less than a minute in. The Pipers managed a score of their own two minutes later, but Domagala responded with her second unassisted goal in five minutes to make it 8-6 Blugolds.
Hamline got within one goal of the Blugolds again midway through the third quarter, but with two minutes left, Romanelli scored her fourth goal of the game to give them a 9-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Hamline got within one goal of UW-EC three times in the second half, but the Blugolds never relinquished their lead.
Hamline’s Maitland Luksan scored to make it 9-8 with just over ten minutes left in the game, but two more goals from Werner, the first on a free-position shot and the second on an unassisted goal, finished off the 11-8 win for the Blugolds.
Romanelli led the Blugolds with four goals in the game, while Werner had three and Domagala had two. UW-EC had 24 total shots on goal versus just 11 for Hamline. Romanelli led with eight shots on goal.
With the win, the Blugolds are 2-3 on the season. They will be back in action at Simpson Field on Saturday at 10 a.m. against UW-Stout.
The WIAC announced plans in February to award its first-ever women’s lacrosse championship in spring of 2024. WIAC full-time members UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point and UW-Stout, along with affiliate members Colorado College and Southwestern University (Texas) will compete for the championship.