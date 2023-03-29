0I7A2842.jpg

Freshman midfielder Reegan Werner competes against Hamline University at Simpson Field on Wednesday night.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The UW-Eau Claire women’s lacrosse team celebrated their home opener on Wednesday night with a win.

The Blugolds defeated the Hamline University Pipers 11-8 at Simpson Field at UW-EC. They led 9-7 heading into the fourth quarter and managed two insurance goals in the final minutes to lock up the victory.