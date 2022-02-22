Another Eau Claire-based club has entered the fray in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League.
The WPASL announced Tuesday that Union Eau Claire FC will join the league in the 2022 season. The league already featured one team from Eau Claire in Bateaux FC, the two-time defending champion.
After being part of Bateaux's success atop the league, Union Eau Claire FC founders Larry Mboga, Herbert Engop, Charlot Nacius and Sadith Osseni started the new club. A news release from the WPASL said the club is aiming to provide youth players from the area a chance to play in a high-level competition beyond the high school and college environments.
“The WPASL is a structured league and gives us the opportunity to compete with other top-level teams in Western Wisconsin," Osseni, the club president, said in the news release. "It provides a great chance for the players in our community to face strong competition outside of the Eau Claire area. We are striving to become an elite club within the WPASL, and to maintain a healthy, well managed club. We hope to reach the highest level of soccer in the Chippewa Valley.”
Union Eau Claire FC will play its home games at Eau Claire Soccer Park. Osseni will serve as the team's manager.
The club was founded last August. Its website says the club was born from the growth of soccer and the desire for new challenges from its founders. The roster it lists on its website features a handful of former Bateaux players.
"The addition of Union EC FC to WPASL is massive for the growth of soccer in our community, and we're excited by the prospect of a new local rivalry," Bateaux said in a statement to the Leader-Telegram. "We hope to see the whole city out in support for both clubs in 2022."
The WPASL has not revealed its 2022 schedule yet, but the season typically begins in late spring. The league features teams primarily from northwestern and central Wisconsin.
Bateaux won the league title last summer, defeating Hayward in extra time to capture the Primary Cup. They recently announced Sarah Claas will take over as head coach after working as an assistant during last season's championship run.
"Sarah more than impressed in her first season with the club which, of course, ended in a @WPASLsoccer championship," Bateaux tweeted. "She's a good coach that makes everyone around her better."
Nick Noskowiak will become Bateaux's lead assistant coach this season.