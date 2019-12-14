Sometimes there is just nothing you can do.
That’s kind of how it feels when you step onto the mat against Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole.
The 160-pound O’Toole is the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler in his class. He’s a three-time state champion and right now he’s basically the LeBron James of Wisconsin wrestling, as one coach put it.
So when Ethan Schermitzler of Eau Claire Memorial and Ethan Johnson of Eau Claire North stepped up to take on O’Toole at the 56th annual Eau Claire North Husky Invite on Saturday, they knew it was going to take a miracle.
Unfortunately for the local boys, it was not to be.
O’Toole made quick work of the pair, first pinning Schermitzler in the semifinals before pinning Johnson in the 160-pound final.
“It’s just chaos,” Schermitzler said. “He’s good and strong everywhere, I don’t think there’s a weakness in there.”
Schermitzler said he wasn’t particularly upset after his loss to O’Toole. Instead, he said he admired the skill O’Toole brings into the match.
“The level of technique that he’s got is really cool and humbling,” Schermitzler said. “It’s pretty cool to see the things he can do to me.”
Johnson survived slightly longer than Schermitzler. For a brief second it looked like Johnson actually had O’Toole in some trouble.
“He utilized an outside shot, captured the near leg and put O’Toole in danger of being taken down for the first time this year,” North coach Jake Rebhan said. “O’Toole is obviously the best wrestler in the nation, but he’s known for being very very good on his feet. So for Ethan to put himself in a position to get to the leg, to be on his attack, he was really excited about it, we were very excited for him.”
Despite the loss, Johnson was impressed with his performance.
“He kept stepping that left leg forward and I got to that single,” he said. “Getting to the legs on one of the best guys in the country, that’s an achievement in itself. I’ll pride myself on that.”
For O’Toole it was another one of many tournament titles he’s collected in his four years of high school. Even though it wasn’t his biggest career prize, he said feeling his arm get raised never gets old.
“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” he said.
As for the competition, O’Toole seemed impressed by his opponents.
“They’re strong and they’re tough,” he said. “Coming into a tournament like this, maybe it’s not the toughest thing I’ve gone to in my life, but I definitely have respect for these guys because they’re chasing the same thing I am. ... I gave 100% of my effort against them.”
Brenner survives upset bid
The 126-pound championship came down to the wire.
Reigning 106-pound Division 2 state champion Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee had his hands full with Jordan Bonte of Baldwin-Woodville.
Brenner said he’s been cutting weight to go down a weight class to 120 and he struggled against a much bigger Bonte on Saturday.
“These kids are huge and they’re long,” Brenner said. “So I was just trying to work around them and just score on the opportunities that I could.”
Brenner fell behind 4-1 in points but eventually found his rhythm and won by a fall 3 minutes and 23 seconds into the match.
“I just kind of stayed a little stronger so when he took a few bad shots, I just capitalized on those mistakes,” Brenner said.
The Best of 132
Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best was confident coming into the tournament.
No wrestler from Colfax had won a 1st place medal at the Husky Invite, according to Best, but he thought he could change that on Saturday.
He was right.
After a hard fought semi-final match against Ellsworth’s Bailey Poellinger, Best looked dominant against Prescott’s Sam Murphy in the 132-pound final.
He scored a point early and then pinned Murphy at the 1 minute mark of the match.
“I’ve been wrestling really good lately and I knew that there aren’t a lot of people who are going to challenge me,” Best said. “I was just ready to go. … I knew I was going to be able to dominate the final here.”