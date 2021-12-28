This spring's sports schedule was a bit more congested than usual. The staples were still there, with athletes hitting the diamond, soccer field, golf course, track or tennis courts. But those weren't the only ways for kids to stay busy.
The WIAA allowed schools to push their 2020 fall sports offerings into an alternate period in the spring of 2021. Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North did so, meaning that an entire offering of fall sports took place in the early spring before traditional spring sports began in earnest.
It was unusual. But teams seemed to feel it was worth the wait.
“It’s been incredible for our players, especially our seniors,” said Mike Sinz, who coached Memorial in the spring. “We’re actually very fortunate and lucky to be able to play seven games, because a lot of people thought we might not get a season at all. Now we’ve ended up playing more games than some teams in the fall did. So when you look at the big picture, it’s been a great experience for our team and program.”
Football, volleyball, cross country, soccer, tennis and swim and dive all went on in the spring at the two high schools. There was some overlap with the traditional spring sports — and some kids participated in both — but they made it work.
“As a quarterback, I usually have to pick football because I can’t miss anything that we put in,” North's Kyle Greenlund said. “But there are days where we aren’t doing as much and I can make it down for the end of baseball practice and get used to what they’re doing. It’s been hectic, just because I have to communicate with a bunch of different people to tell them where I’m going to be on any given day, but it’s worked out.”
And when the usual spring sports got in full swing, area teams and athletes showed that the Chippewa Valley continues to shine at that time of year. Four local baseball teams made it to the state tournament, and Boyceville brought home the Division 4 championship. Eau Claire Memorial, Regis and Rice Lake all reached the state semis.
Boyceville earned the area's sole team state championship by blanking Rosholt 4-0 in the title bout. Walker Retz dominated on the mound, pitching a complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
After reaching state in 2019 with a young group, the Bulldogs were one of the favorites to win the state championship before the season began. They dominated the entire way there.
“It’s very tough when expectations from the beginning of the season are set on young men like this,” Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. “But these guys from the start knew what it took to get here. They knew that feeling of loss from two years ago, and they were determined to not let that happen again.”
On the track, the area had five state champions in Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig and Dorian Anderson, Durand's Parker Schneider, Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee and Independence's Ziy Conner.
On the softball diamond, three area teams made it to the state tournament. Chippewa Falls reached the Division 1 semifinals, Baldwin-Woodville finished as Division 2 runner-up and Blair-Taylor made it to the Division 4 semis.
On the golf course, Eau Claire Memorial, Durand and Eleva-Strum's boys teams reached the state meet. Durand took second in Division 3.
Altoona's Ty Rondestvedt and Dan Harris made an impressive run at the Division 2 individual state tennis tournament. The duo reached the state semifinals and finished in fourth place.
It was also a historic spring on the college front. UW-Eau Claire baseball made its return after 26 years, debuting in late March with a doubleheader at UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds made their return to Carson Park a few weeks later.
It was a tough season for the young Blugolds, who finished 5-33. But the building blocks were put in place for the future of the program. Their first win in 26 years came in a doubleheader sweep of Finlandia in mid-April.
"It took a little longer into the season than we thought to get the first one, but it tastes just as good," pitcher Tom Ginther said after the team's first victory. "We made it interesting, too. We played pretty good baseball all the way around, and that's what we've been waiting to do this season."
UW-Eau Claire's women's lacrosse program also made its debut in the spring. The new program did well in limited action, posting a 4-4 record.
“We were happy with what we got done,” coach Abrianne Hilton Neubert said. “Of course, I always want more, always striving for more. But I’m so happy with how the girls came together and glad we at least got to play. It was touch and go there for a little bit of the season with all the COVID issues.”
In college track and field, UW-Stout had two national champions and UW-Eau Claire had one athlete win two national titles. Noah Zastrow (pole vault) and Kevin Ruechel (shot put) won for the Blue Devils, and Marcus Weaver (decathlon and javelin) did the same for the Blugolds.
In the summer, the Eau Claire Express returned after canceling their 2020 season amid the pandemic. They couldn't quite replicate the success of 2019, which saw them finish as Northwoods League runner-up, finishing 27-41. But fans returning to the stands at Carson Park was a plus.
“This is the best environment I’ve ever played in,” Express pitcher Conner Mackay said. “From all my background in baseball, it’s always been very quiet. So to have this atmosphere and everybody into it, I felt like a pro ball player.”
American Legion baseball returned after a year off, too. Altoona's program reached the state tournament for the third time in five years.
Eau Claire's Babe Ruth baseball teams represented the area well at various World Series tournaments across the country.
Several athletes with local ties competed at the various Olympic Trials, and Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek earned a silver medal in the men's 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics.
Memorial graduate Tanner Kohlhepp heard his name called in the MLB draft in July, going in the fifth round to the Detroit Tigers. Later that month, Altoona native Daniel Laatsch went to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL draft.