2021 began with winter sports in full swing, and they set the tone for an eventful year in the Chippewa Valley. High school teams brought home hardware, college teams renewed rivalries and ski jumpers made their mark on a national stage.
Perhaps the most memorable moment of them all was the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team’s run to the state championship in February. Just three years ago, the Sabers were a six-win team. Now, they’re champions.
“Coming from a losing background and then taking it all the way to a state championship is just amazing,” senior Sidney Polzin said after the Sabers won the title. “I think it has to do a lot with our culture. This group of girls is amazing. To finally do it, to hang our banner at home, is amazing.”
CFM entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed, but upset top-seeded Western Wisconsin and second-seeded St. Croix Valley to earn a trip to state. The Sabers were tabbed as an underdog again in the bracket, receiving the No. 3 seed out of four, but continued their run regardless. They took down No. 2 Central Wisconsin in overtime in the state semifinals, with Emma-Lyn Stephenson scoring the game-winner to send the Sabers to the championship.
It took another gutsy performance to bring home the gold. The Sabers trailed University School of Milwaukee twice in the title game, but answered each time to force overtime again. In the extra period, Joey Schemenauer scored to give CFM a state championship for the first time.
“It was amazing to be able to put that puck in the net for our community, for our team, for our coaches who worked so hard for this,” Schemenauer said after the game.
The Sabers were the only local team to bring home a state championship in the winter, although others came close. The Eau Claire Area Stars also reached the state tournament, but fell to University School in the state semifinals.
The McDonell boys basketball team finished as the state runner-up in Division 5, falling to Hustisford in the title game. The Macks had to settle for silver, but were still able to see the bigger picture.
“It was a challenging year in many aspects, and we knew we had to take advantage of every opportunity we had to play games,” coach Adam Schilling said following the championship game. “I think we did a really good job of that. ... This last game was pretty tough, but I’m really proud of our group. I think our community pulled together really well, and to be able to finish it in a championship game of any kind is a great way to finish a year.”
Girls basketball teams had some impressive postseason runs in them too. McDonell took down second-ranked Prairie Farm in the sectional finals to advance to the Division 5 state tournament for the first time in school history. Fall Creek joined them at the La Crosse Center by beating Phillips to return to state for the first time in six years.
Both squads saw their seasons end in the semifinals — McDonell fell to Assumption, while Fall Creek lost to Mishicot — but both were still grateful to have gone so far.
“It was a great experience, and I’m so thankful that I got to be able to do it with my teammates,” McDonell’s Anna Geissler said. “I’m really grateful for them and the experiences we had together. I’ll remember them for the rest of my life.”
On the wrestling mat, several local grapplers brought home state titles. Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner, Boyceville’s Trett Joles and Cameron’s Tanner Gerber all earned third career championships to lead the way. Cadott had a pair of state champions in Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels, and also reached the team state tournament. Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson also won a state title.
Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North’s co-ops in boys swimming/diving and gymnastics both reached the state tournament and gave strong accounts there.
Local college sports made their long-awaited return after the 2020 fall season was canceled. A truncated winter sports season began in February, giving UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout athletes a chance to get back in the game.
The return had varying experiences in store for each team. Some saw out a full, successful season, while others were reminded of the challenges of playing amidst a pandemic. Blugolds wrestler Jake Drexler won a WIAC title and the women’s basketball team won a division title, while the Blugolds men’s basketball team saw its season called off due to COVID-19 complications.
Teams experienced an entire season’s worth of emotion in a month.
“From the outside looking in, I don’t know if people really can understand what we’ve gone through to make this happen,” UW-EC women’s basketball coach Tonja Englund said. “Testing three times a week, really almost isolating yourself so that you can stay able to play. The college students not really having a college experience, because you need to isolate yourself so much so you can stay healthy. That’s tough. It’s tough physically, it’s tough mentally, and what you do is you lean more on the people you see every day. Just coming into the gym, I know it’s changed me as a coach. I was just happy to see my players every day.”
Overseas, Eau Claire’s Andrew Urlaub placed 27th at the World Junior Nordic ski jumping championships in February. He and Ben Loomis both gave solid showings at the World Nordic Ski Championships a few weeks later.
The area’s sports news extended off the field, too. Legendary baseball player Hank Aaron, who spent a season playing for the Eau Claire Bears, died in January at 86. And in the football offseason, longtime Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda retired after 32 years in charge of one of the state’s top programs.