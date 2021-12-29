Volleyball has traditionally been a strong sport around the Chippewa Valley. Local teams certainly proved that still holds true in 2021 this fall.
This year's fall sports season brought two volleyball championships to the region. First, McDonell won a Division 4 state title in early November. A few weeks later, UW-Eau Claire added a national title to the mix by capturing the Division III championship.
This area is no stranger to success on the court. But even by usual standards, this fall was particularly strong.
"I'm so proud to be a Blugold," UW-Eau Claire coach Kim Wudi said after the title-clinching victory. "This is something we've been working for for a really long time. The 20 women in our program get a chance to experience this here but there's a whole lot of people that have come before that have wanted to end their career this way or end their season this way. This is for all of them. I'm just really, really proud."
The Blugolds dominated the competition en route to the championship. They went 35-3 this season and ended on a 16-match winning streak. They rode home court advantage to a regional title, and swept two foes in the tournament's final three rounds. That included a 3-0 win over Calvin for the national championship.
"We've never been more prepared," middle hitter Kendra Baierl said. "It was just something special in the gym where I knew that this was going to happen. I knew that we weren't going to let each other not win a national championship. It just was meant to be."
While the Blugolds didn't run into many losses this season, McDonell had to overcome some early defeats to earn its state title. The Macks lost 14 times in the first two months of the season as they battled through injuries and absences. But they recovered at the perfect time.
McDonell swept both Wonewoc-Center and Wabeno/Laona at the state tournament to bring home the gold ball for the first time since 2009.
“I’m so proud of them for the way they came down and fought,” Macks coach Kat Hanson said in the aftermath of the championship. “We had a lot of adversity in our season. There were a lot of low points in our season. They flipped a switch and they made conscious efforts to change things around.
“The level of ball that we were playing the last three weeks is a whole different level than what we played the rest of the season. That’s a tribute to them, their mental toughness, their physical ability. I’m just so proud of them.”
Football also returned in full force this fall, at both the prep and college levels. Rice Lake led the charge among prep teams, bringing home a state runner-up trophy in Division 3. The Warriors were co-champions of the Big Rivers and represented the area at the state finals.
"These kids, I’m so proud of them," coach Dan Hill said after the championship game. "They’ve come so far and they’re just one tick short of the goals they set up in August at the start of this season. They never quit.”
Regis and Durand both made runs to the state semifinals in standout years for their programs too. It was a notable season for Eau Claire North, which ended the state's longest losing streak at 51 by defeating La Crosse Logan 20-14 in August.
"It feels like I won the damn Super Bowl," North linebacker Blaze Tody said on that emotional night.
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout both played full seasons after seeing their 2020 slates canceled entirely. The first college football game in the area since 2019 was a convincing 45-14 win for the Blugolds over Luther on Sept. 4. Austin Belot set a new school record with 364 rushing yards in that victory.
“I really need to reiterate the front five and the job that my O-line did,” Belot said. “They’re the unseen heroes of this game. I’ve got to give all the love to them. My tight ends, those key blocks, running through and having to make one cut and off to the races. It’s hard for the front five. They do the hard part, so I’m privileged for that.”
The Blugolds went 3-7, while Stout finished 5-5. The Blue Devils won this year's War on I-94 38-34. Matt Pomietlo scored the winning touchdown with 2:19 remaining.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game but as I just told them, as long as we score one more point than them we’re happy at the end of the day,” UW-Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said afterward. “I’m proud of those guys. We didn’t panic.”
Hockey is a winter sport, but area fans got a taste of the college game's highest level in early October when the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth played a scrimmage in Chippewa Falls. It was a homecoming for three Badgers who came from the area: Eau Claire's Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl and Altoona's Daniel Laatsch.
“It’s awesome to come back,” Urdahl said. “You see the stands, friends, family, community members I saw a couple of years ago here. Without those guys I wouldn’t be where I am right now. So to see them here supporting us here today is pretty awesome.”
On the tennis courts, Regis brought home a silver trophy from the Division 2 team state tournament. The Ramblers defeated Edgewood in the state semifinals to guarantee themselves some hardware. It was only the second time the program had ever reached the championship match, with the last coming in 2016.
“It was a great moment,” doubles player Abby Erickson said. “I remember when the other team went to state six years ago, it was a really big deal. It was a really good group of girls and tennis players. For us to now be one of those groups that can bring home a second-place trophy is really meaningful and a huge accomplishment.”
In prep cross country, McDonell's Dan Anderson placed third at the Division 3 state meet to lead local runners. Menomonie's Isabella Jacobson took fifth in Division 1, and Eau Claire Memorial's Jill Heth was eighth.
Rice Lake's Faith Forsberg followed her 2020 state title in the 50-yard freestyle swim with a fourth-place finish this year.