The All England Club is appealing a fine levied by the WTA women’s professional tennis tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments in Britain because of the war in Ukraine.
The Lawn Tennis Association — the British federation for the sport — also is expected to appeal a financial penalty imposed by the WTA after no players from Russia or Belarus were allowed to take part in grass-court tuneup events last month at Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham.
The fines, totaling $1 million, were first reported by The Daily Mail. The newspaper said the LTA was docked $750,000, and the All England Club $250,000.
“It’s the subject of a legal process, so I can’t comment specifically on that,” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said Monday. “We stand by the decision we made. We’re deeply disappointed at the reaction of the tours to that decision, and I probably can’t say any more than that at this point in time, I’m afraid.”
Bolton said the club appealed its WTA fine. As for whether the ATP men’s tour also assessed a penalty, she said: “We’re still waiting to hear from them.”
Alcantara could deliver first Cy Young Award for Marlins
Sandy Alcantara is pitching like a contender for the Cy Young Award. If he wins it, that would be a first for the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins have had an MVP in Giancarlo Stanton, but never in the franchise's three-decade history have they had a Cy Young winner. Alcantara threw a complete game in a victory over St. Louis on Wednesday night. He's 8-3 with a 1.95 ERA.
Kevin Brown of the Marlins was second to John Smoltz in the 1996 Cy Young race, and Dontrelle Willis was edged by Chris Carpenter in 2005. Almost every franchise in the major leagues right now has had at least one Cy Young winner and at least one MVP, but a few are still missing one of those two awards:
Diamondbacks (MVP): Arizona has won a World Series and once had five Cy Young Awards in an eight-year stretch thanks to Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb. The Diamondbacks have never had an MVP, however.