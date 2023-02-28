For 50 years, Anibas Silo & Equipment has stood the test of time.
When asked the secret to the company’s longevity, owner Ken Anibas replied: “I would say our customer service has always been what we pride ourselves on, and that’s been very important over all these years. That’s our bread and butter. The customer always comes first, and we do whatever we can to keep a person up and running.”
Anibas Silo & Equipment, founded in 1973, will be among the 120 vendors showcasing their products and services at the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show. The event will be held March 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire.
“We’ve been coming to the Eau Claire Farm Show for many, many, many years in one way or another,” Anibas said, “but for the past seven or eight years now we’ve had our own booth.
“It’s important for us to be there to get our face and name out in front of potential new customers. We get to reconnect with old customers and meet new customers. It’s just a nice show to be at and make those strong connections with people.”
Anibas plans to display Kioti tractors, a Vermeer baler, a Patz mixer and other miscellaneous items.
“We’ve always brought Patz stuff,” Anibas said. “Vermeer and Kioti are new to us the last two to three years, and we like what they’re about too. Being at the show helps people realize we handle all of those.
“Those brands, they’re good quality, well-built machines. Vermeer has been around 50 years, Patz has been around 75 years, Kioti has been in the U.S.. 40 years. There’s longevity and quality behind all of them. And that’s what we’re all about – quality products.”
Anibas’ customer base is “pretty diversified.” “Any facet of the ag industry these days, we have some part in it,” he said.
Anibas Silo & Equipment promotes itself as “your resource for feeding equipment, animal comfort products, haying equipment, and other supplies and equipment you need to keep your farm running efficiently.”
The business was founded in 1973 by Dave and Dorothy Anibas in Arkansaw, Wis. While operating the business, Dave also ran the family farm at the same location. Dorothy was on-site raising their family and helping with farm chores.
In 1988, their son Ken came back home after finishing college and started working at the business, learning the day-to-day operations. Ken helped Dave expand the lines of equipment from one to several to help diversify the business and reach more customers. With both of them working on advancing the business they soon outgrew the old location, and in 1998 Ken took over ownership. In 2010, a new shop was built in Durand’s Industrial Park.
Today, Anibas Silo has expanded to multiple buildings, a machinery lot, and about a dozen employees. Ken still manages most of the day-to-day, and his wife, Missy, works in the office and handles billing and accounts receivables.
“We’re a family-owned company that’s been in business 50 years. Service is a high priority for us,” Anibas said.
For more information about Anibas Silo & Equipment, visit www.anibassilo.com or call (715) 285-5317.