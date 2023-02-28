Eau Claire Farm Show Anibas Photo (submitted & FYI that's not Ken in the pic).jpg

Five decades in business has taught Anibas Silo & Equipment how to best help customers, and the Eau Claire Farm Show is a favorite way to make connections.

 

For 50 years, Anibas Silo & Equipment has stood the test of time.

When asked the secret to the company’s longevity, owner Ken Anibas replied: “I would say our customer service has always been what we pride ourselves on, and that’s been very important over all these years. That’s our bread and butter. The customer always comes first, and we do whatever we can to keep a person up and running.”

