STANLEY -- The Stanley Police Department is continuing its search for two missing teenagers they believe are together: 13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas.
Haas left his home Sunday on a white GMC Denali bicycle, and he is a close acquaintance to Sprinkle, the police department reports on its Facebook page. Sprinkle is likely riding a three-wheeled silver bicycle.
"Neither juvenile has had any contact with family or known friends (in recent days), and both left home without their cellular phones," the website reads.
An organized search for the teens was held Wednesday afternoon.
Rose is described as approximate 5’-2” and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pair of pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with any information regarding their location is urged to contact the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975.