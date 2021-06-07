EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin saw fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases per day, on average, over the weekend, as new infections continue to decline nationwide.
The state's Department of Health Services reported 260 new cases between Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Over those three days, 11 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported. None of those deaths were residents from 12 western Wisconsin counties.
Statewide, 7,161 Wisconsin residents have now died from virus-related causes, the state reports.
Roughly 2.8 million (48.5%) of Wisconsin residents have now received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination. Eau Claire County has now reached 48.5% of its population having received at least one dose, and should cross the 50% mark this week to join Trempealeau County (51.0%) as the only counties in the region to reach that mark.
Cases nationwide have fallen as well; 6,067 new cases were reported Monday, along with 253 deaths. The country's seven-day average has also declined to 13,927, down substantially from Jan. 10, when the seven-day average was 254,876. As recently as 30 days ago (May 8), the country's seven-day average was 42,014 new cases.
Overall, the United States has now recorded more than 597,000 deaths from the virus.