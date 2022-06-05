Several Chippewa Valley athletes competing at this weekend’s State track and field meet at UW LaCrosse returned to their homes with some shiny new hardware. The competition started Friday morning, with mostly Division I competitors. There were some division two and three races and competitions later that afternoon.
Friday
Friday’s competition was mostly focused on athletes from the bigger schools. One of whom was Chippewa Falls Junior Brooklyn Sandvig. She competed in preliminary races for the girls 100m and 400m dashes. She won her heat in both races, which allowed her to compete in Saturday’s finals.
Regis sprinters Carson Tait and Gus Theisen finished their boys division three 100m dash preliminaries in first and second on Friday, which sent the duo into the finals on Saturday.
Defending boys Division 3 1600 m state champion, Parker Schneider of Durand stepped atop the podium a second consecutive year to accept the gold medal for his 4:17.79 race, a little over four seconds ahead of second place, McDonell’s Dan Anderson, who finished in 4:21.8. Schneider followed up his performance in the 1600, by landing atop the podium a second consecutive year in the boys 800 race. He not only repeated his championship, but his 1: 54.29 effort set a new state record. Spectators in possession of a meet program may have noticed the winning time in the 800 race was faster than the existing record, but meet officials announced the feat as Schneider was awarded his medal. Some spectators watching the 1600m awards ceremony were surprised by Schneider’s actions seconds after the gold medal was placed around his neck. He drew applause for what many in the crowd may have seen simply as an act of exemplary sportsmanship, when he turned and offered the young man on the second place podium a hug. It is likely many who watched the moment, were not aware of the friendship between the two( Schneider and Anderson). Those aware of it, saw it as an act of friendship was born of ferocious competition.
Menomonie junior Jayden Williams earned a third-place medal in the Division 1 boys high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 9 inches, which matched his qualifying jump out of sectionals. There was a jump-off at 6 feet, 10 inches in the event. He said after the middle ceremony, “I have it inthere.” Indicating he would clear the height at another time.
The Fall Creek girls 3200 m relay team of Emallie Sorenson, Meghan Johnston, Jenna Anders and Samantha Spencer finished in 9:41.47 for second place behind Boscobel.
Saturday
The morning kicked off with primarily Division 2 and 3 races. Tait and Theisen were first and fifth with times of 11.3 and 11.47 respectively in the boys 100m finals. After the race, Tait and Theisen, who were in lanes next to each other, explained their excitement to be running in the final race in the event. Tait said, ”It was great to be running right next to him,” and ducked his head to indicate Theisen. His teammate said, ”We have been training together all season, and pushing each other to get better” about comments regarding how the duo seem to have continually shaved fractions of seconds off their times throughout the season.
In division three girls competition, Colfax sophomore Jeanette Hydukovich stood atop the third place podium for her Division 3 discus throw of 122 feet. She admitted after the event, she made a goal after making it to state as a Freshman to get onto a podium this year. She and her fellow Vikings competing at the meet got a taste of living in a college dormitory because they spent the night at UW LaCrosse between Friday and Saturday. She said it would’ve been great to sleep in her own bed Friday night, but “it didn’t make much sense to go all the way back to Colfax. It is only two hours but you would have to get up pretty early in the morning to be back here.” She was anticipating her older brother Nathan’s 400m race, and girls teammate Molly Heidorn’s race.
A short while later, Brooklyn Sandvig raced to her second consecutive Division 1 state championship in the 100m dash and 400m dash. She finished the 100m race in 11.84 seconds, which was one -hundredth of a second faster than her preliminary race on Friday. She won the 400m race in 54.83 seconds.
In boys Division three competition Fall Creek thrower Ryan Whittlinger’s 50-foot, 9.5-inch toss gave him third place in shotput.
Then, events returned to some Division competitions, where Sandvig won her third gold medal of the day in the 200 m dash with a time of 24.26 seconds. Earlier this season Sandvig said, she was working to get faster still. This weekend’s meet appears to prove she remains one of the fastest young ladies in Wisconsin.