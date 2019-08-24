WideSpot, Stockholm's nonprofit performing arts center, has announced the lineup of shows for the Pepin County center's 10th season.
The season will feature drama, classical music, storytelling, jazz, blues, country, Americana and zydeco, among others.
Continuing the organization's commitment to bringing quality local and regional talent to the stage, highlights will include Kevin Kling and Simone Perrin, Pat Donohue and the Prairie Allstars, Dakota Dave Hull and Kari Larson in a 25th anniversary reunion show, and local favorites the Hot Flashes.
Theatrical presentations will include a play performed by attendees of a young people’s theater camp, the popular "Goin’ Coastal" (the radio show that’s not on the radio), a visit from a murder mystery theater troupe, performances by the Pepin school district's drama class and the WideSpot Players spring play.
Fans of blues and Americana music will want to catch Dee Miller and her band, the Matt Wilson Orchestra, the Scottie Miller Band, Annie Mack, Lena Elizabeth, the Tommy Bentz Band and local hero Vicky Emerson.
The season also will present Debbie Anthony performing country music, the Copper Box Band bringing Cajun, zydeco and swamp rock sounds, the jazz stylings of Red 5 and Peter Arnstein playing solo classical piano. WideSpot also be one of the venues for this year's Flyway Film Festival.
WideSpot is located on the second floor of the old opera house in Stockholm, just above the pie shop, located at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway J. The center is not wheelchair accessible.
A bar has craft beer and wine, as well as Maiden Rock cider along with soda and water. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.
Tickets for shows range from $15 to $20 in advance, and $3 more on the day of show. Tickets can be purchased for the entire upcoming season through widespot.org or by calling 715-307-8941. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with showtime at 7 pm, unless otherwise noted.