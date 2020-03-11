The internationally celebrated percussion show "Stomp" will visit Eau Claire for three performances this week at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Shows will be in the RCU Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Stomp," for audiences of all ages has garnered many awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.
The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments -- matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps -- to fill the stage with rhythms.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $125, plus fees, and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Few seats remain.