Local musicians will share their talents at a benefit for Bentley and Judy Harder Friday at Stones Throw, 304 Eau Claire St.
The benefit, including a silent auction, will be from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Bentley Harder, a local musician, has been in intensive care in Rochester, Minn., since Thanksgiving after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in Eau Claire following a severe heart attack. On life support and in a medically induced coma for over a month, Harder faces ongoing neurological challenges, and he’ll require long-term rehabilitative care once he is released from the hospital.
Here is the schedule for the Friday night benefit:
• 7 p.m. -- Wolves at the Door.
• 7:50 p.m. -- Magdalena’s Muse.
• 8:40 p.m. -- Girl Band.
• 9:30 p.m. -- Cry Babies.
• 10:20 p.m. -- Shootin' Jack.
• 11:10 p.m. -- Fat Cigar.
• Midnight -- Wildcat Hawkins.
For more information on the Friday benefit, go to tinyurl.com/slmj8cx.
Another benefit for the Harders, featuring local musicians, will be on Feb. 15 at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St. For more information about that event go to breathebentley.com or tinyurl.com/rz6p5l8.