California Storms

An emergency responder drives through floodwaters in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, Calif., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

 Noah Berger

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's 11th atmospheric river left the storm-soaked state with a bang Wednesday, bringing flooded roadways, landslides and toppled trees to the southern part of the state as well as drought-busting rainfall that meant the end of water restrictions for nearly 7 million people.

Even as residents struggled to clean up before the next round of winter arrives in the coming days — with some 27,000 people still under evacuation orders statewide Wednesday — the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's decision brought relief amid the state's historic drought.