Subscription rates for The Country Today will increase beginning June 26, its leadership team announced. This increase also includes auto-renewal subscriptions.
While we have done a good job of managing expenses in many areas, the cost of newsprint continues to rise and is the largest single contributor to the price increase. As a weekly printed newspaper, being subjected to a newsprint price increase is unavoidable.
Thank you for reading The Country Today and for your continued support in print and/or online. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 715-833-9268, 888-833-9268 or print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
The Country Today Leadership Team includes Randy Rickman, publisher; Gary Johnson, editor; Brian Maki, advertising; Mark Robertson, circulation; Kyle Rauch, IT; Angela Rediess, media services; and Patrick Milliren, customer service.