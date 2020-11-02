EAU CLAIRE -- The Pablo Streams series will continue with a livestreamed concert by Samantha Moon and Superior Siren at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
From the village of Trafalgar, neo-soul/R&B artist Samantha Moon, born Tracy Samantha Johnson, first discovered her love for music at an early age. She notes Regina Belle, Anita Baker, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Jill Scott and Sade as some of the top influences of her style. Samantha Moon also embraces nature and is an advocate for meditation. Her latest single “I Love You” speaks to her real life experiences, vulnerability, and honesty.
Superior Siren is an eerie folk project from Duluth, Minn. The music is inspired by Lake Superior and Siren mythology, and creates a sense of allure and danger. Superior Siren is led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Sellner. In 2015 Sellner joined forces with cellist Rachel Gobin, bassist Nyssa Krause and drummer Emma Deaner. The collective released their first full-length self-titled album in 2018, followed by a tour of the Midwestern United States.
To register for the performance go to tinyurl.com/yy2po8pj. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).