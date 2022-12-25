Bucks Celtics Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston.

 AP

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter, and Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots — and knocked down Giannis Antetokounmpo — in the fourth on Sunday to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 in the fourth, and Antetokounmpo lost his temper after a hard pick sent him to the floor and retaliated by shoving the Celtics All-Star. Antetokounmpo, who fell hard on his hand on Friday night but was cleared to start, was given a technical foul and went to the bench; the teams played the last 3:41 without further incident.

Recommended for you