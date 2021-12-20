It was Christmas and I was so excited. I immediately ran up to my sister’s room and woke her up. She was not happy I woke her up, but she was excited about Christmas.
We raced to our parents room and woke them up.
They said we had to eat breakfast and then open presents. So we just went with it. We ate as fast as we could then we rushed onto the couch. Our parents told us to go get a garbage bag so we could put our trash in it.
Also, our parents told us to go sit on the ground, and we took a picture. We had to open all of our other presents before we opened our “big presents.“
So then we opened up our presents. On my first present I got a video game for my switch, on my second one I got switch controllers because my other ones were broken, on my third one I got a big pack of books. I was excited because they looked good. Then it was time for my big present.
The box was big so I thought it was an Xbox or playstation. I opened it and I was so excited. It looked like a ticket to the Vikings vs. Bears game.
It had a Viking helmet on one side, and on the other side was a Bears helmet. I asked if it was a ticket to the game and they said yes. On the back It said, “Lucas and Zach tickets to the Vikings game.“ I was excited the whole time.
Then a couple months later we were gone. On the way there I had my DS from a couple years earlier.
I kept taking videos on it and when we got there I had the most fun that anyone could have thought of. When we got back I was so happy that I got to go.