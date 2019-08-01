One feature of UW-Eau Claire’s campus landscape can be challenging and it’s simply known as “the hill.”
While it’s probably no one’s favorite aspect of navigating UW-Eau Claire, students or other campus visitors with limited mobility can find it a potentially insurmountable challenge.
A collaborative event hosted on campus Sunday called The Climb will support and celebrate people with limited mobility, particularly those with missing or amputated limbs, and provide a family-friendly day dedicated to pushing against limits and celebrating success.
The Garfield Avenue mall and trek to upper campus provides a safe pedestrian-only location for amputees and non-amputees alike to get together and tackle an obstacle like the hill. The event will also give family and friends a chance to better appreciate the daily logistical challenges that the general landscape can pose for the amputee community and those with other mobility limitations.
Support for this event is provided on campus by University Recreation and Sport Operations and by the office of Services for Students with Disabilities. The director of that office, Vicky Thomas, was pleased to have this new opportunity to demonstrate the campus commitment to providing access and resources for students with limitations.
“I’m excited to see the innovative adaptive technology that amputees use to climb the challenging campus hill, and I hope that the event brings awareness of the determination and accomplishments of the amputees,” Thomas said.
A recent UW-Eau Claire graduate, Pete Winslow, has missing limbs due to a congenital birth defect, and he knows the challenges posed every day by the campus hill and other physical barriers. Though he is unable to attend The Climb, he is happy to see UW-Eau Claire hosting such an event.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “Anything that draws attention to mobility with a disability is good. Everyone should be aware of the challenges faced to live a normal college life. I’m glad UW-EC looks at these situations and immediately steps up to help. I wish more places took action and were prepared for students with disabilities.”