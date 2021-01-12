Photo 1: This Fordson tractor was Harry Daugs' first attempt at "farming mechanically" in approximately 1939-40. Harry Daugs always farmed with horses in the town of Summit in Juneau County, according to his son, Buddy Daugs, but the year before he bought the tractor, he had gone to the barn to do chores early and set the kerosene lamp down behind the horses. The dog took after one of the barn cats, which ran under a horse. The horse kicked over the lantern, and the barn burned down. All the animals were saved, Buddy Daugs said, and the neighbors had a barn raising for the family a few months later. "Dad thought he'd try farming without horses," Buddy Daugs said. "The Fordson lasted about three months. I remember Dad saying he could harness the team, plow, till and plant five acres of oats in the time it took to get the Fordson started."
Photo 2: On Memorial Day, May 29, 1948, 14 inches of snow fell on the town of Summit in Juneau County. The apple tree pictured was in full bloom. It succumbed to the weight of the snow and broke. It had to be destroyed.