Wisconsin Minnesota Basketball

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard during a break in action against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 71-67. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

The college men’s basketball transfer portal window closes Thursday, sort of.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, since the portal opened on March 13, has added one transfer to its 2023-24 roster in former St. John’s guard and Big East All-Freshman team member AJ Storr.

Recommended for you