Are you ready for one of nature’s grandest shows on earth? If you are, the fall color season in the Northwoods won’t disappoint.
Normally, the last week in September and the first week in October are the most colorful in Price County, and it looks like it will be again this year, so I hope you will be able to get out and enjoy it.
The change of green leaves that have done their job of manufacturing food through photosynthesis all growing season long, to shades or reds, oranges, browns, and yellows, is truly one of nature’s most dramatic and enjoyable miracles. I always enjoy a refresher course on how all this color change comes about. Maybe you would like one too, so I provide you with primer by Lisa Ballard in her own words on the When, Why, and How leaves change color.
Lisa first provides the basics of why leaves change color. You’re already likely familiar with photosynthesis, the process in which leaves turn sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into glucose (plant food) and then give off oxygen as a by-product. This is important as all life requires oxygen to live. The chemical compound chlorophyll makes photosynthesis happen, allowing green plants to grow during spring and summer. It’s also what makes leaves look green.
After Labor Day, the shortening days and colder nights trigger the trees to prepare for winter. Photosynthesis begins to shut down, and chlorophyll fades from the leaves, allowing other colors to emerge that were always there, but masked by the chlorophyll. Everybody’s favorite tree for fall color is the maple tree, so we focus on that species.
Red in maple leaves comes from anthocyanin, an antioxidant that also makes reds and purples in fruits and vegetables, such as apples and beets, and in flowers, such as mums, asters and violets. Anthocyanin protects tree leaves from disease and drought, repairs leaf damage and acts as a natural sunscreen.
During the fall, as the stems of maple leaves shut off from a tree’s branches, leftover glucose trapped in the leaves is used to increase the level of anthocyanin. Chilly nights that stay above freezing promote anthocyanin production.
For many years, researchers have wondered why a tree would expend energy to make anthocyanin in its leaves when it’s about to shed them. As red leaves tend to remain on branches longer than yellow and orange ones, some biologists believe they provide protection from frost and provide more sugars and nitrogen to the tree before they fall off.
Another theory suggests that anthocyanin from the fallen leaves gets absorbed into the soil around the base of the tree, protecting the tree while it’s dormant and preventing competing plants from taking root.
Why do some trees have orange, yellow and brown leaves instead of red? Lisa explains that both carotenoid and flavonoid compounds contribute to orange leaf color, especially the carotenoid beta-carotene, the same chemical that makes carrots orange. Beta-carotene absorbs blue and green light waves and reflects yellow and red, which makes it appear orange in maple leaves. Yellow leaf color comes predominantly from the carotenoid xanthophylls, which is like the pigment that makes egg yolks yellow. Brown leaf color comes from tannins, waste products that are left after other colors fade.
Now that we know the science behind leaf color, it is nice to know what makes leaf color so spectacular. The most vibrant fall foliage occurs if three things happen weather-wise: The end of the summer is dry, Autumn days are sunny, and Autumn nights are cool, ideally in the 40’s (F) and not below freezing.
Trees make more anthocyanin during these conditions. However, if days in September and early October are disproportionately overcast, and nights are mild, the foliage appears duller. If there’s an early frost, the show is over early.
Sometimes we notice trees showing color in August, earlier than normal. We call these “Early Turners”. Trees that change color a month before the others are probably stressed and diseased trees. Maple trees convert more glucose to anthocyanin when stressed. An early turner might be nitrogen deficient, or it might be trying to rid itself of a pest by changing color. Some insects identify green leaves as food and abandon trees that turn red.
Our all too short fall color season is a special time of year in the Northwoods as our forest landscapes burst forth with magnificent color brightening up even cloudy, gray days. Fall is a time for our trees to prepare for the long winter ahead. Buds formed last summer burst open the following spring forming new green leaves nurtured by spring’s warming temperatures and longer days and the leaf cycle starts all over again.
For those who can’t get outside to view the tree colors and for those who would enjoy a walk through Copper Falls State Park near Mellen, be sure to look at our five-minute video, AUTUMN SPLENDOR IN COPPER FALLS STATE PARK. It takes you on a colorful walk through ancient lava flows, deep gorges, ands spectacular waterfalls that make this one of Wisconsin’s most scenic parks. To view video, use this YouTube link: https://youtu.be/ckpNs_QoWMw
Nature Note: As a forest pathologist, I have fielded many calls from people wanting to know why their evergreens are turning brown in the fall. It turns out, older needles of evergreens turn brown and fall off just like deciduous tree leaves do. The only difference is evergreens keep their younger green needles (leaves) overwinter while deciduous trees shed all their leaves. So, if you see older, browning foliage in your evergreens in fall, not to worry, that is normal.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield, operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls, is open seasonally by appointment only. Nicholls can be reached at nicho002@umn.edu.