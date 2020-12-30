We’ve just passed the longest night of the year, and since the days are only a few seconds longer for the first few days after the solstice, it still feels pretty much like all night all the time.
Nocturnal creatures that don’t hibernate have plenty of time to roam around and, depending on where they are in the food chain, more time to feed and more time to avoid being someone’s dinner. So it’s a great time of year to pay tribute to one of North America’s most iconic nighttime denizens, the great horned owl. These fierce, intelligent raptors are amazing and legendary enough that we’ll need two columns to give them the right amount of attention. This week we’ll geek out a little with all the facts and data, and next week we’ll explore some of their more cool aspects.
Great horned owls live pretty much everywhere in North America there are trees or other structures they can nest in, including buildings, cliffs and saguaro cacti in the desert. They range well into Central America and along the edge of the Arctic tree line, where their plumage is almost white. They’re the largest owl in North America and have an unmistakable “eared” profile (the ears are actually feather tufts that assist with communication rather than hearing) and brilliant yellow eyes. The only other bird in Wisconsin that is easily mistaken for it is the smaller and much more ridiculous-looking long-eared owl (just plug “Long-eared owl” into Google Images if you don’t believe me).
Great horneds tend to be gray-brown with reddish faces and a white throat patch, but their color varies throughout their range, including another pale variant closer to the South Pole around Tierra Del Fuego. They have almost a million rods per square centimeter in their eyes compared to our 200,000, which allows for high-powered night vision. Those eyes are fixed in their sockets, but the owls can swivel their heads more than 180 degrees so they don’t miss much. That typical owl facial disk is actually an acoustic feature that directs sound waves into their ears. Their wingspan ranges from 39 to 57 inches. They weigh up to about only five pounds despite their size because their feathers are remarkably lightweight, which both insulates them and ensures that their flight is silent.
This silent flight is a big part of what makes them an apex predator. Great horned owls eat an astonishing array of smaller critters. They eat the expected small rodents, but also a wide variety of birds including other sizable raptors such as ospreys and other owls. If you’ve ever been beside a Northwoods lake at night and wondered why the loons start up a ruckus at 3 a.m. for no apparent reason, they’ve likely spotted a great horned owl. Loons, mergansers and especially American coots are favorite meals for great horned owls. They’ll eat things as small as insects and as large as a woodchuck. They’re also another reason why I’m such a strong advocate for keeping house cats indoors, but in this case it’s not because the cats are a menace to the bird: Cats are a common prey animal for great horned owls.
It takes 28 pounds of force to open a great horned owl’s clenched talons; this kung fu grip allows them to sever the spine of larger prey. Like other owls, they can’t fully digest their prey due to weak stomach acid and regurgitate old fur and bones from their gizzards before feeding. They also occasionally eat carrion and road kill, so they are vulnerable to speeding vehicles. Some of the animals they prey on, including raccoons, foxes, crows and ravens, earn their “circle of life” credentials by taking advantage of unattended eggs and nestlings.
Despite all this, they aren’t just ruthless eating machines and next week we’ll dive into the cool habits and cultural impact of these well-known night visitors. If anyone wants to share any good great horned owl stories with readers, feel free shoot me an email and I’ll include them.
