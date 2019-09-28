“TIGER,” a performance that's part of “The Unreliable Bestiary” project by Duke Weaver, can be seen from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at 200 Main Art and Wine, 200 Main St.
Weaver is a writer, performer and artist whose project depicts letters of the alphabet, with each letter representing an endangered animal or habitat.
So far Weaver and his collaborators have made "MONKEY," "ELEPHANT," "WOLF" and "BEAR." They've set the performances in sites that reflect the particular animal’s story – or at least the story of our human relationship with the animal.
"TIGER" is a solo performance touring the length of the Mississippi River, from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.
Weaver has had interdisciplinary performances and videos presented in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Russia and the U.S. in experimental theater, film/video, dance, solo performance and broadcast venues such as the Sundance Film Festival, the New York Video Festival at Lincoln Center, The Berlin Video Festival, MoMA/NY, PBS, the Museum of Contemporary Art/LA and the Chicago Humanities Festival.
For more information about Weaver's appearance on Monday, go to 200main.org or call 715-379-9493.
More about Weaver can be found on his website: unreliablebestiary.org/#weaver.