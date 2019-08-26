The first thing Pa bought when World War II ended was a new Farmall H tractor. He paid $1,750 dollars for it. The second thing he bought was a threshing machine, a used Case thresher that he and our nearest neighbor, Bill Miller, bought together for $282.50. The seller wanted $300, but in those days you never paid full price for something, especially it was used. I suspect one of the reasons Pa and Bill refused to pay the asking price was because it didn’t include a drive belt. Pa bought a new drive belt from Sears and Roebuck for $49.
Everyone in our neighborhood grew oats in those days, twenty or thirty acres, enough to provide oat straw to bed the cattle during the winter when they stayed in the barn, and enough grain to add to the corn to make cattle feed, when the corn and the oats were ground together at the water-powered mill in Wild Rose.
I had been a part of the threshing season since I was a little shaver; one of my first jobs was shoveling oats into the corners of our granary’s oat bin after men working at the machine carried sacks full of the newly threshed grain to the granary. But now I was old enough to go from farm to farm with Pa and Bill Miller and their threshing machine, threshing the oats for the neighbors. Threshing season was akin to a neighborhood celebration, as everyone who had grain to thresh helped everyone else and the threshing machine went from farm to farm, creating enormous straw stacks and filling granary bins with oats.
Threshing season was hard work: forking grain bundles onto a wagon, driving the team and wagon from the oat field to the threshing machine, tossing the grain bundles into the noisy machine, one after the other — not overlapping them but not leaving a gap between them — all with the hot sun beating down and sweat streaming down your face and back, and everyone watching to see if you could do it, for after all, you were still a kid. And you discovered that you could do it, even though your arms and back ached and you needed a big drink of water after the load of bundles had been pitched into the maw of the ever-hungry threshing machine.
When noon finally arrived on threshing day, you gave the team a drink from the neighbor’s stock tank and tied them to a tree in the shade. Then you splashed some water on your face, cleaned the grime from your hands and arms, and filed into the neighbor’s dining room with the rest of the threshing crew, ten or a dozen men and maybe a couple of kids as young as you were. You were treated to one of the finest meals you would ever experience, right up there with Christmas or Thanksgiving. When the meal was finished, everyone went outside, shared a story or two or just laid out flat on the ground for a half hour nap before going back to work. On most farms, threshing continued throughout the afternoon, so you had would eat an evening meal together as well.
Menu
Threshing Dinner
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Roast beef or pork roast
Cooked peas and carrots
Homemade bread with butter
Date nut bread
Dill pickles
Apple and cherry pie
Egg coffee
Aunt Louise and Aunt Arvilla, my mother’s sisters, came to the farm the day before we were planning to thresh. (Aunt Louise helped out on threshing day as well). The women made pies, at least two different kinds. They baked many loaves of bread and several cakes. They put navy beans in water so they would soften and be ready for cooking the following day. They put the leaves in the dining room table, extending it nearly all the way across the room, with enough places for twelve or fourteen men. They then covered the table with a long tablecloth and began setting the plates, cups, saucers, knives, forks, spoons, and glasses in place.
Then Ma started a big pot of egg coffee. Around 11:45 Aunt Louise began cutting the meat. Ma mashed potatoes and made gravy. Aunt Louise sliced homemade bread and put a plate of it at each end of the long table. The pies were cut and set aside, ready for serving. As the men filed through the kitchen and into the dining room, Ma put the gravy and sliced meat on the table.
When the men were all seated, they began passing the dishes around the table and digging in. When a bowl or platter was empty, Ma took it to the kitchen for refilling. There was little talking, as the men were hungry after the hard work of the morning. Coffee was poured and cups refilled. Then it was time to serve the pie — each pie was cut into five pieces, so each piece was ample. After the men had eaten, they thanked Ma and filed back outside. Only then did Ma and Aunt Louise have a chance to eat, before tackling the huge piles of dirty dishes to be washed. In an hour or so, they would begin planning for the supper, which was considerably easier than preparing the dinner.
Excerpted from “Old Farm Country Cookbook,” Wisconsin Historical Society Press. See www.jerryapps.com for more about Jerry’s work.