The Leader-Telegram expects delivery delays due to the ongoing winter storm. While carriers are doing their best to get home delivery to subscribers, conditions are hampering those efforts.
The Thursday (Feb. 23) edition will be delivered Friday. While prompt delivery is a priority, so is the safety and well being of our carriers.
Subscribers have access to the Leader-Telegram's e-edition leadertelegram.com/eedition.
