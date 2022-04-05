CHIPPEWA FALLS — Both incumbents on the Chippewa Falls School Board won re-election Tuesday night by receiving the most votes in a six-way race for three open seats on the board.
Incumbent Sherry Jasper Board received 2,983 votes, while Board President David Czech was second with 2,891. They were the only incumbents seeking re-election.
Dennis Fehr of Wheaton took third place with 2,743 votes to claim the last seat on the board. Board members serve a three-year term.
Finishing fourth was Katie Bushman with 2,658, while Sarah Hanson received 2,632 and James Ledebuhr got 2,242 votes.
In the Chippewa County Board races, incumbent Charlene Kervina of Lake Hallie lost her seat to challenger Caden Berg. Berg received 211 votes to Kervina’s 153.
Because the Chippewa County Board expanded from 15 to 21 members this year, there were several newly-created districts with no incumbents. There were 13 competitive races along with eight candidates who had no opposition.
In District 1, Jim Flater defeated Jan Morrow, 348-139, in a race with no incumbents.
Incumbent H. “Buck” Steele retained his District 2 seat against challenger Pamela Guthman, 387-230.
Board President Dean Gullickson narrowly retained his District 5 seat over challenger Darren Kirby, 271-234.
In District 9, Bob Sworski defeated Joel Seidlitz, 363-192, in a race with no incumbents. Sworski also was the top vote-getter in a three-way primary in February.
In District 10, Matthew J. Peterson defeated Tammy Tom-Steinmetz, 160-64, in a race with no incumbents.
Charles Bomar defeated Lisa Mancl in District 12, in a close race with no incumbents, 343-323.
In District 14, former Chippewa Falls police officer Robert Teuteberg will join the board after defeating Ben Anglemyer, 171-139, in a race with no incumbents.
The other competitive races hadn’t been finalized by press deadline.
There were no competitive races on the Chippewa Falls City Council, with Rob Kiefer (ward 2), Chuck Hull (ward 4) and Paul Nadreau (ward 6) all winning re-election.