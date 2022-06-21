LOYAL — Dennis and Suzie Roehl are counting down the days to the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, when thousands of visitors will visit their farm, located about 1 1/2 miles south of Loyal.
“We’re very honored, very humbled, to be selected,” Dennis Roehl said. “I think it’s an important event we’re hosting. Last year, Eau Claire had 52,000 (visitors). I’d like more.”
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days runs July 12-14 at the Roehl farm, N7779 Highway K. The 800-acre farm includes a newly-renovated milking barn for their 209 cows. They grow corn, beans and alfalfa, with all crops going into cow feed. Roehl said he feels ready for the crowds to show up.
“They are building (the tent city exhibit village) as we speak,” Roehl said Monday night. “We just had a dairy breakfast here on Sunday, and we’ve got the farm pretty cleaned up. We’re excited.”
On Tuesday, Focus on Energy and Xcel Energy presented the Roehls with a check for $5,452 in incentives earned, after the barn was renovated to put in state-of-the-art milking equipment. The organization estimates the Roehls will have annual energy savings of $52,610.
“We installed four robotic milkers and a manure scraper, and a feed pusher,” Dennis Roehl explained. “With all of these, you are eligible for grants. In the long run, it should pay for itself.
Installation of the new equipment was completed in early May, and they started using the robotic arm on May 16.
“With the robots, we milk 24 hours a day,” he explained. “When they feel like being milked, they walk up and get milked. The automatic arm attaches the milker.”
Each cow has a tag on their ear, which is scanned, determining how much feed the animal gets and how much milk it is likely to produce.
“The idea behind this is to reduce labor, because labor is hard to get,” Roehl said. “And they are the coolest things ever. You are just baffled at how fast and efficient these are.”
Roehl said they were planning on investing in the new equipment, regardless of hosting Farm Technology Days, but he’s glad it is newly installed right before the event kicks off.
Roehl went to his first Farm Technology Days in 1983 when he was 14 years old. He and Suzie purchased the family farm from his father, Lowell, in 2005, and their children work on the farm. The idea of being a host farm came to him a few years ago.
“I have a lot of time sitting in the tractor,” Roehl said. “And that’s where I do my big thinking.”
He ran the idea past Suzie, then his family, and everyone agreed they should apply. The farm was selected three years ago to be host farm.
“It’s extremely easy to find, and the parking is right on Highway K,” he said.
New this year is a country concert that will be held Wednesday, July 13, featuring country music acts Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown and Madison County. Music will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 11:30 p.m. Roehl said they have food and beer, and camping is available.