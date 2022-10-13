LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation's top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.

"It just didn't come up. We hardly had anything. It just wasn't in the cards this year," said Evans, a third-generation cotton grower.