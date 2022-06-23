Tuesday, July 12, 2022
9:30 – 10:45 – Opening ceremony featuring the Rohel Family, The Loyal High School Band and Choir, Secretary of Agriculture Randy Romanski and Governor Toney Evers.
11:00 – 12:00 – Mad Dog and Merril - Internationally recognized and self-proclaimed "Grillologists," Mad Dog & Merrill®, entertain and educate backyard enthusiasts with the finer points of grilling.
12:00 – 12:30 – Host Families – Dennis and Suzie Roehl and Doug and Kim Roehl welcome visitors to Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions.
12:30 – 1:00 – WAOW TV Weather – Meterologist Justin Lowe talks about weather and meteorology
1:00 – 1:30 – Clark County Male Choir – 18 member male choir entertains with music.
1:30 – 3:30 – The Dennis Sischo Band – A well-known, 4 member band from central Wisconsin entertains with a variety of music
3:30 – 4:00 – Alice in Dairyland – Alice serves a one year term as ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture. Meet Taylor Schaefer, our new Alice in Dairyland.
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
9:30 – 10:00 – Tom Kingsbury & the Quest Velomobile – Tom talks about his adventures on his Quest velomobile, a three-wheeled machine with a carbon fiber body around it. Tom has ridden the velomobile from coast to coast and throughout Wisconsin honoring veterans.
10:00 – 10:45 – Then Marshfield HoeDowner Square Dance Club – demonstrating the fun and comradery of square dancing while explaining some fundamental dance maneuvers.
11:00 – 12:00 - Mad Dog and Merril - Internationally recognized and self-proclaimed "Grillologists," Mad Dog & Merrill®, entertain and educate backyard enthusiasts with the finer points of grilling.
12:00 – 12:30 – Alice in Dairyland - Alice serves a one year term as ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture. Meet Taylor Schaefer, our new Alice in Dairyland.
12:30 – 1:00 – Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture Randy Romanski – Secretary Romanski talks about Wisconsin Agriculture and its importance to Wisconsin’s economy.
1:00 – 1:30 – The Clark County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee honors past hosts of Farm Progress and Farm Technology Days.
1:30 – 2:30 – To be determined.
2:30 – 3:30 – Turnpike Greenhouse – Brenda Schingsog will be demonstrating floral design
Thursday, July 14
9:30 – 10:45 – To be determined.
11:00-12:00 - Mad Dog and Merril - Internationally recognized and self-proclaimed "Grillologists," Mad Dog & Merrill®, entertain and educate backyard enthusiasts with the finer points of grilling.
12:00 – 12:30 - Alice in Dairyland - Alice serves a one year term as ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture. Meet Taylor Schaefer, our new Alice in Dairyland.
12:30 – 1:00 - Host Families – Dennis and Suzie Roehl and Doug and Kim Roehl welcome visitors to Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions.
1:00 – 2:00 – Inga Witscher – Host of PBS’s Around the Farm Table explores the culinary world
2:00 – 2:30 – Reis Martial Arts Academy – Providing a demonstration of the martial arts
2:30 – 3:30 – Turnpike Greenhouse - Brenda Schingsog will be demonstrating construction of a Fairy Garden