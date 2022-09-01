Men in muddy boots gathered under a drab December sky last year, eyeballing the tractor tires and soil tillers, whole fields full of farm equipment the Marino family was auctioning off in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

That's what happens when a farmer gets out of the business, but it still hurt, like someone rummaging through four generations of memories. Joe Marino, 50, told his father to go hunting that morning. Take your mind off it.